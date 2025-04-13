Neville calls out Arsenal star who has suffered a ‘big drop-off’ under Arteta this season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists Arsenal have “gone backwards” this season and that they “have been a big let down” in the Premier League.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday with the gap to leaders Liverpool reducing to ten points for the time being.

Arsenal were tipped by many to finally end Manchester City’s dominance of the Premier League this season – but instead they have overtaken the Citizens but fallen behind Liverpool.

But the Gunners’ success could come in the Champions League this season after their 3-0 hammering of Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final last week.

It was a brilliant performance against one of the best teams in Europe but Neville has still been disappointed with Arsenal this season, and named Martin Odegaard as one player who has suffered a “big drop-off”.

When asked whether Arsenal had progressed or regressed this season, Neville told NBC Sports: “That will depend wholly now on the Champions League – if they win the Champions League then all will be forgiven.

“But otherwise their league performances have been a big let down, I think that if Manchester City weren’t going to win the league, which they’ve done in the last four seasons, Arsenal had to be the team that were there waiting.

“They’re not, they’re not even on the shoulder of Liverpool to put pressure on them in these last few weeks – Liverpool are going to win it at a canter.

“I think that’s a big disappointment and where Arsenal have been in the last couple of seasons you felt as thought they were a team growing in Premier League title-races and getting better.

“So what’s happened this season I think they’ve gone backwards, they’ve gone backwards I think from the start of the season in terms of their recruitment – they never covered themselves for their likely injury to Havertz who was their only centre-forward.

“He didn’t really fancy [Gabriel] Jesus as a centre-forward. Odegaard is another big drop-off for them, I think they’ve lost Edu off the pitch, obviously their CEO as well, obviously now he’s going to Tottenham.

“The Champions League is a huge opportunity for them but the league is your bread and butter and I think Mikel Arteta was building a squad to win the Premier League title.

“This was the season that he really should have been there and been close with Liverpool and he’s not. It’s a let down.”

But former Premier League midfielder Robbie Mustoe has stuck up for Arsenal and reckons they could be higher if injuries hadn’t struck at key times.

Mustoe added: “I still think they are going to be the second-placed team again for the third season on the trot. I think the injuries to key players at different parts of the season have to be considered.

“I know, in terms of recruitment, it’s accepted that the front line is the last bit and the most important bit to strengthen.

“I find it harder to criticise the team and the way they have played based on the disappointment [the injuries]. Liverpool are the only team to have had very few injuries.

“Injuries make a difference. When you’ve got a few injuries, it’s hard to keep up the pace. They do need another striker, but I wouldn’t agree that they’ve regressed.”