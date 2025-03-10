Neville convinced he knows why ‘agitated’ Arsenal boss Arteta stormed out of interview vs Man Utd

Gary Neville has a theory as to why Mikel Arteta left an interview early.

Gary Neville is convinced that he knows why Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta walked out of an interview after their 1-1 draw against Man Utd on Sunday.

The Gunners suffered another disappointing result in the Premier League as they fell 15 points behind Liverpool, who beat Southampton 3-1 on Saturday, in the title race.

It would take a monumental collapse from the Reds to allow Arsenal back into the title race, even though the Gunners have a game in hand and still have to play Arne Slot’s men later in the season at Anfield.

Arsenal have had some key attacking players missing in recent months with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka long-term absentees, while Gabriel Martinelli played his first minutes on Sunday since early February.

A lovely Declan Rice strike from the edge of the box with 16 minutes of the game to play cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant free-kick just before half-time.

After the disappointing draw at 14th-placed Man Utd, Arteta attempted to leave his post-match interview with Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison after being asked about his side’s shortcomings in the Premier League title race.

As the Arsenal attempted to dart away, Davison said: “Mikel, one more. I have to ask you about the title race because it’s 15 points now, is it too much?”

But Arteta stormed off after answering: “Alright, thank you.”

Arsenal failed to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, despite making a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, with the Gunners told by fans, pundits and former players that they’ve needed a new centre-forward for almost two years.

The position has been overlooked in previous transfer windows and Man Utd legend Neville reckons Arteta could be getting fed up with being asked about having no strikers.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Why was he so agitated when Patrick asked him that question about the striker? Normally when you see a manager act like that… he seemed to walk off.

“Usually if you see a manager walk off from an interview when he’s been asked a question, you normally think there is something getting to them.

“Is he sick of being asked that question? Does he think that’s too simple an answer that he doesn’t have a striker?”

Neville then added: “The fact of the matter is it will still continue to be asked. The reason is because there are hundreds of thousands of Arsenal fans who for many months and years now have said, ‘We need a striker.’

“It’s not just us in the studio or Patrick Davison, who was asking the question – it’s the Arsenal fans.

“You can’t kid football fans, they know the team as well as anybody. They need a top-class striker in that changing room.”

