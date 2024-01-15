Arsenal: Neville gives ‘brilliant’ transfer no chance of happening as Chelsea ‘sniff around’

Gary Neville has offered his thoughts on Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is reportedly being targeted by Arsenal and Chelsea.

Toney is on the brink of a return to action after he was banned for nine months as a punishment for his betting offences. He will be free to be involved when Brentford host Nottingham Forest in their first Premier League match of 2024 on Saturday.

The England international has been scoring regularly for Brentford in behind-closed-doors games as he gears up for his comeback after netting 20 Premier League goals last season.

It has been suggested in recent months that Toney may have already played his last game for Brentford with Arsenal and Chelsea in the market for a new striker.

But following their worrying slump before the New Year, 16th-placed Brentford are keen to keep their prized asset until the summer and they have demanded around £80m for him.

Earlier this month, Toney indicated that he is looking to remain with Brentford until the summer: “Everyone knows Brentford is a family club, they have been nothing but amazing for me. I can’t thank them enough, especially the fans. They were behind me from the first minute as well. So it’s kind of like I have a lot to repay.”

Over the weekend, Man Utd legend Neville said he cannot see Arsenal signing Toney this month amid talk of them and Chelsea “sniffing around”.

“There has been big talk, hasn’t there, around a big transfer potentially to Arsenal? I don’t see it happening personally at this point in the season or in the transfer window,” Neville said via his podcast for Sky Sports.

“He is a brilliant player, isn’t he? We have seen clips on social media this week of goals that he has been scoring, a Panenka penalty this morning, which was nice. He is obviously getting his games in behind the scenes, behind closed doors.

“Brentford are a wonderful club. I love going to Brentford, one of the favourite grounds in the league. I have not been for a bit, but with Ivan Toney upfront, with Wissa, with Mbeumo, they are one of the great threats, a bit of a throwback of how they play.

“I think him coming back will mean, and I hope Brentford keep him for the rest of the season and I hope Ivan Toney plays at the highest level as well at some point in the near future, but I think for Brentford to keep him for the rest of the season will be really good.

“I mean, there’s talk of Chelsea and Arsenal sniffing around him, but I hope he does stay at Brentford to give them a really strong finish to the season and I am delighted that he is back.”