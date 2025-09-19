Neville tells Arsenal they ‘have to win’ against Man City as Pep’s side could ‘shake up’ title race

Man Utd legend Gary Neville thinks Man City can “shake up” the Premier League title race if they beat Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Citizens haven’t had the best of starts this season, winning two of their four matches in the Premier League, while the Gunners have won three and only lost to defending champions Liverpool.

After winning the Premier League title in the previous four seasons, Man City finished third last term as Liverpool won the championship under Arne Slot.

Man City started this season as third favourites to win the title, behind both Liverpool and Arsenal, with the Citizens in the unusual position of not being expected to win against the Gunners at the weekend.

Speaking on his own podcast on Sky Sports, former Man Utd defender Neville insists that Arsenal will be thinking they’ve got to beat Man City to keep pace with Liverpool in the title race.

Neville said: “If I’m looking at that from an Arsenal perspective, I’m thinking it’s a game I’ve got to win.

“I think Arsenal are a better team currently, and a more all-round team than this Manchester City team, but they’re going to have problems in the game. There’s no doubt that Manchester City are going to cause Arsenal problems because they’ve got too many good players.

“Arsenal have got to handle Erling Haaland, you’ve got to handle Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku, who have got real individual ability to be able to create moments.

Neville added: “Arsenal are going to have to play really well in this game next week, but balancing that defensive pragmatic solidity that they have, and we know they can deploy it in big matches, and then having that ability to think, we’ve got to win this match, and that mentality of winning the match.

“That starts from the manager with his team selection, it starts then with the players when they get on the pitch with that sort of element of just going for it in moments where they can and not holding back, and having that real expression and something different that they need to win big matches, and they’ve been good in big matches, this Arsenal team.

“So, I think it’s a game that Arsenal have to win.

“I think it’s a tougher game for City than it is for Arsenal, but for City, if you really want to let people know that you’re back in the title race, and you really want to shake it up, then go and win.

“Go and win at the Emirates next Sunday, because that will sort of shake things up and rock things a little bit.”