Gary Neville has given his thoughts on the title race.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists that Arsenal have one “horrible” fixture left this season which could cost them the Premier League title.

The Gunners are currently six points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Fulham 3-0 over the weekend.

Arsenal will be happy to have the points on the board but Manchester City have two games in hand and could leapfrog the Gunners if they win both matches.

Man City face Everton on Monday night in an effort to claw back three more points and Pep Guardiola’s side will have one eye on goal difference, which could help decide the title winners this year.

Arsenal now only have three matches left in the Premier League with Neville predicting their match away at the London Stadium against West Ham will cause them the most issues.

On Arsenal, who also play Burnley and Crystal Palace, Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I watched Arsenal last night and disappointed is the wrong word but Mikel Arteta might be thinking that they could have scored a couple more and whether they might regret that.

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“But he’ll be happy with the win and he has to remind the players to take their chances and be clinical and ruthless. Those are the messages he will be giving I imagine.

“They can’t sit back now in games, they need to keep going. I think Man City will beat Everton but it would be absolutely stunning if they were to drop points there, it would be stunning.

“I don’t think it will happen. It’s a massive week because I think the game Arsenal are most likely to drop points in is West Ham away.

“That’s the game they should fear most. It’s a horrible one because West Ham are fighting for their lives and need the points.”

Carragher: Arsenal were fantastic

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reckons the Premier League title race could come down to goal difference if Man City can overcome Everton tonight.

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Carragher said: “Arsenal were fantastic. I think it’s the best they’ve looked for a while, maybe since they beat Tottenham in the north London derby.

“They were helped a little bit by Fulham but they look energetic and it was big in terms of helping the goal difference as well.

“They didn’t look fatigued or tired or nervous which they have of late but again, some of that was down to how poor Fulham were.

“We’ll see how it plays out but it’s certainly put a little bit on Manchester City now who have a tough game against Everton.

“I think Man City will win that but it might come down to goal difference now so just winning might not be enough.”