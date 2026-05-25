Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons Arsenal could improve their starting XI wtih two players after their Premier League title win.

The Gunners wrapped up the Premier League title last week when Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth, sparking wild celebrations in north London.

And Mikel Arteta’s side finished the job in proper style by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday to finish seven points ahead of Man City, who lost to Aston Villa.

Man Utd legend Neville expressed his happiness for the Arsenal players but picked out a couple of positions they could improve ahead of their title defence next term.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “‘This is the first time I’ve been working since Arsenal won the league so a huge congratulations to Arsenal.

“What a journey they’ve been on and they’ve got over the line now. They’ve been knocking on the door for four or five years and credit to the Arsenal hierarchy for building a plan and sticking with it.

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“Credit to Mikel Arteta because this is a game-changer for him, he’s a champion manager now. It’s massive for him and it’s massive for these Arsenal players, it really is.”

Neville added: “Arsenal will need to add again [in the transfer market] but at this point right now when they’ve won the title and got a Champions League final I don’t want to focus on that.

“I’m not in that mood and I’m actually really happy for them. It’s not the time to start talking about Arsenal being built for a second title run.

“Let’s be clear, they have to be. But I can’t give that too much consideration given we’ve got a Champions League final and a World Cup coming up.

“We’ll start to think about those things nearer the time and do they need another centre forward as back-up to Viktor Gyokeres? Do they need another central midfielder in case Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi aren’t quite there?

“There’s probably a couple of positions that Arsenal will still want to think about but they’ve got a lot of strength in that squad.”

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Arsenal are already favourites with the bookmakers to retain their crown next season and Ian Wright hopes they can capitalise on their success this term.

Wright said on Sky Sports: “You hope this could be the start of something for Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is leaving Man City and we’re not sure what’s happening with some of the other clubs.

“This is a time when you look at Arsenal’s team, the average age is 24 to 28 and players will want to come to Arsenal now.

“It’s now up to Arteta and Berta who they want to bring in to continue this. There is a window for Arsenal before everyone else catches up. So, I’m hoping we can take advantage of that.”

Redknapp: ‘The dangerous thing for everyone else’ is…

Jamie Redknapp added on Arsenal: “The dangerous thing for everyone else in the Premier League now right now is Arsenal could be strong for the next few years.

“They have good young players coming through. They are going to go again.

“London is a great proposition for players. Arsenal are the Premier league title winners. Anyone that wants to be serious about their football will be looking at joining Arsenal.”

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