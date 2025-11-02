Neville names ‘the only team’ who can stop Arsenal winning the Premier League title

Gary Neville still thinks Liverpool are the only side who could stop Arsenal winning the Premier League title this season after the Gunners won again on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side beat Burnley 2-0 to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with second-placed Bournemouth able to close the gap when they travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool have fallen away in recent weeks with four defeats in a row but a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday moved Arne Slot’s men back up to third in the table.

Arsenal have built an impressive squad in recent years and their eight new signings over the summer have really cemented a quality squad at Arteta’s disposal.

And Neville has dismissed Man City as potential challengers and reckons only Liverpool can stop Arsenal from winning the Premier League title now.

The former Manchester United defender said on NBC Sports: “Look, Arsenal can lose the title from here.

“I understand why Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal players and even the fans will play down the idea that they have to win it this season.

“But they’re the most consistent team and they’ve been building up to this now for three or four seasons.

“I actually tipped them for the title for the past three seasons and they’ve obviously fallen short. I thought they should have been there last season when Liverpool won it because I thought if Man City dropped off, Arsenal had to be the team to do it.

“There won’t be many people making excuses for Arsenal this season and that’s not me applying pressure to Arsenal, I just think they’re the best team in the league and they’ve got the right squad.

“It’s only November so it’s crazy to suggest you should win the league from here – but they should and if you’re not Mikel Arteta or an Arsenal player you can say that quite confidently.

“The reason I say I’m confident Arsenal will win the league is because you always think about what can stop a team. If Liverpool lost Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah in previous seasons they would be in trouble.

“But I can’t think of any player Arsenal might lose now and it would mean they would lose the title… even the two centre-backs because of the summer signings.

“Every position is covered. Bukayo Saka was that player in the past but Noni Madueke came in when he was injured. Everywhere they are properly doubled up with the same level of quality or only a small drop-off.

“So who’s going to take it off them? Arsenal would have to beat themselves not to win it.

“I don’t think Man City are going to get back to a level they they’ve been at previously and come back at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is a genius but he hasn’t got the players or the team playing at the level needed.

“Liverpool are the only team but they would have to get back on track very quickly.”