Neville doubts his Premier League title prediction after late Man City vs Arsenal drama

Gary Neville arrives on the red carpet for the 99 World Premiere at the Printworks, Manchester.

Gary Neville has expressed his doubts over pre-season Premier League title prediction after watching Man City draw in the last minute against Arsenal.

John Stones hit a stoppage-time equaliser as the champions snatched a 2-2 draw from an absorbing Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium in which the Gunners played the second half with 10 men.

Arsenal had come from behind to lead 2-1 but the tone of the game changed after Leandro Trossard was sent off shortly before half-time.

The Londoners sat deep to stifle and frustrate City at every opportunity but their hopes of holding out for victory were dashed when Stones pounced on a rebound in the eighth minute of time added on.

Making his Premier League title prediction before the season, Neville said: “I went with Arsenal to win the Premier League last year and I’m sticking with them this season. They are on an upward trajectory and they are getting better every single year.

“Obviously, they are up against of the great sides this league has ever produced in Manchester City under Pep Guardiola so it is always going to be tough. However, I feel like Arsenal have stability with the manager Mikel Arteta.

“And they have stability in a team that is still improving. You cannot write off Manchester City, but I am going for Arsenal again. They were so close last year and I think they will be able to make that extra step this time.”

But Neville sees Stones’ last-minute equaliser as a key moment in the title race and is concerned about how it could impact Arsenal come the end of the campaign.

Neville told Sky Sports: “I backed Arsenal at the start of the season because I just felt as though when a team’s hunting you down, eventually they get there, more often than not, when they’re getting closer and closer.

“Today felt like a monumental, defining moment in this journey that Arsenal are on, of trying to get to a league title. Two seasons ago they quite simply fell apart in the last 10 games, last season they went so close, and then you think, right, okay, they’re learning, they’re maturing.

“You just think, where will we be in April and May with this game? Will we be going back to that final minute, and what happened with the John Stones goal, will we be thinking that City win the title by one point, and that moment determines it?

“It’s ridiculous, because there will be dropped points, and there will be mistakes, and there will be lots of victories before the end of the season, but it is that type of situation when you’re up against Pep Guardiola, he makes you feel that way.”

Speaking about Arsenal’s performance against his side, Man City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters: “They’ve played good, I’m happy.

“I cannot expect against Arsenal not to suffer. They defend so deep and (Bukayo) Saka came inside a lot, which is not easy.

“They defend the duels, they are aggressive one against one. It’s a real tough opponent, our biggest contender in the last two years.

“We were lucky to beat them (to the league title). I know the battle, we know it.

“We talk, ‘OK, this is the level for our contenders’. We handle it, we accept the challenge, and 99 points (left to play for). We’ll see what happens.”

