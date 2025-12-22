Gary Neville rules another team out of the Premier League title race with Arsenal

Gary Neville during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Gary Neville insists “a lot would have to go wrong” for Arsenal and Manchester City if Aston Villa are to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners edged out Everton 1-0 on Saturday to maintain their three-point lead from the Citizens, who beat West Ham 3-0.

Aston Villa also kept pace with a 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday as Unai Emery’s side find themselves just four points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Morgan Rogers has been in incredible form for Aston Villa, scoring twice against the Red Devils, but Neville doesn’t think the Villans will have enough to finish top of the pile in May.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I’m drawing a line beneath the top-two.

“Aston Villa are there and should be respected but they’re not going to win the league. I would be amazed if that happened. A lot would have to go wrong for Arsenal and Man City for Aston Villa to win the league.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Aston Villa 2-1 Man United: Rogers, Amorim, title deeds and rocking-horse sh*t

“The league is bizarre, I mean not the two-two, but beneath it. You’re not quite sure what to make of the other teams.

“Man City are obviously. They’ve got Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola, someone very special on the pitch and someone very special on the bench.

“That’s the biggest threat to Arsenal other than them getting injuries to [Declan] Rice and a couple of other players.

“I wouldn’t be too worried about Arsenal scraping through a few games, that’s going to happen at some point in this season.

“They weren’t great at Everton but were they ever going to be amazing there? I think they’re in a good position.

“What’s going to be really interesting is how they handle it once they get to March, April, May. That’s going to be really interesting.

MAILBOX: Man Utd fans cheered by Villa defeat despite ‘lazy as f***’ defender

“But I actually feel like they’re going to extend their lead in February and March and get a five or six-point cushion again.

“I think it’s their year even though they’re getting closed down a bit. I might be embarrassed because I know City fans are getting confident and think they’re close and Arsenal will bottle it.

“But I’m not sure that will happen this time.”

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton thinks Aston Villa fans should dream of winning the title as there’s no reason they can’t.

Sutton said on BBC Radio Five Live: “I tell you what, why not Aston Villa for the Premier League title? If you’re a Villa fan, why not dream?”

READ NEXT: Arsenal ‘unprofessionalism’ shines through again as Havertz history repeats itself and may ‘change everything’