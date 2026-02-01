Neville sends Chelsea warning to Arsenal after they stage comeback win over West Ham

Gary Neville insists Arsenal will face a “confident” Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday after the Blues came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues came from two goals down against the Hammers to win on Saturday with Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez scoring the goals.

Fernandez’s winning goal came in the second minute of second-half injury time as Chelsea took all three points to move up to fourth in the Premier League table, although they could drop back down to fifth if Manchester United beat Fulham on Sunday.

Chelsea qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek, they are also into the fourth round of the FA Cup, while they face Arsenal in their second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

And Neville has warned Arsenal that they will face a “confident” Chelsea side who have come back from losing positions in their last two matches.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “What a great comeback for Chelsea, creating their own history having never done it before – coming back from two goals down.

“Devastation for West Ham, they contributed enormously to the game. But Chelsea, you can watch them in the same game and think two completely different things.

“They looked like kids and babies for large parts of the game and then all off a sudden they come to life and they are a real force.

“They go into the top four and they’ll into that game against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday so confident having come back in the last two games against Napoli and West Ham.

“West Ham, keep your heads up. If you play like that, you’ve got a great chance of staying up.”

Premier League leaders Arsenal beat Leeds United 4-0 on Saturday in a comprehensive victory to go seven-points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa, who play on Sunday.

Gunners star Noni Madueke said: “It’s massive. Obviously, our last couple of performances in the Premier League haven’t been the greatest in terms of results, but today was a real statement.

“We’re going to watch what [City and Villa] do and focus on our game as well on Tuesday. That’s most important for us.

“Adding confidence after a performance like this, not only just the win, but a really dominant performance.

“We’re going into that game on Tuesday knowing what’s at stake and knowing what we need to do.”

