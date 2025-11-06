Neville makes shock Arsenal score prediction ahead of Man City vs Liverpool clash

Gary Neville reckons Sunderland will shock Arsenal over the weekend as Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool face each other.

After their 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in midweek, the Gunners have now won ten matches in a row in all competitions and look set for a very good season.

Five wins on the bounce in the Premier League has seen leaders Arsenal go six points clear of second-placed Man City and a further point ahead of defending champions Liverpool.

Man City host Liverpool on Sunday in a match that could end in Arsenal extending their lead over both sides but the Gunners face a tricky trip to Sunderland to face Regis Le Bris’ side.

The Black Cats are currently fourth in the Premier League and are yet to lose at home since being promoted from the Championship last term.

Speaking about Arsenal heading to the Stadium of Light over the weekend, former Lionesses star Jill Scott said: “You know what I’ve got a feeling for Sunderland… the Stadium of Light is bouncing. Do you think we could get something?”

Neville replied: “They’re awkward Sunderland, aren’t they? I’ll go with 1-1. I don’t really know why I’ve done that – I fancy Arsenal but Sunderland are tough there.”

Speaking to Arsenal legend Ian Wright, Neville added: “Wrighty, what are you thinking ahead of the weekend? Your team are going well…”

Wright said: “We are. We’re playing well. I’m going 2-0 Arsenal.”

The former Arsenal striker was just as interested in what will be happening at the Etihad Stadium as Liverpool travel to Man City, he added: “A draw would be a good result for Arsenal but I think Man City will beat Liverpool.

“I just look at Liverpool’s defence this season and the way Erling Haaland is blasting past teams.”

Arsenal are second in the league phase of the Champions League with a perfect four wins out of four and Arsene Wenger reckons their biggest threats outside of England are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Wenger said on beIN Sports: “I would say they’re the two teams who can win the Champions League this season, outside England.

“One of the other teams of course could be Real Madrid but Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, no one wonders in their league will they win their championship.

“Paris Saint-Germain will win the championship in France and Bayern have nearly already nearly won the championship in Germany, so their season of course will be in Europe.

“They will have to fight against the five teams in the Premier League, that will be very interesting.

“Paris Saint-Germain at the moment are not at their best, Real Madrid at Liverpool are fighting to be their best, then Bayern are in full power.”