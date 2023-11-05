Neville slams Arsenal player for ‘dangerous’ challenge but backtracks after Newcastle reaction

Gary Neville labelled a Kai Havertz challenge “stupid” as Arsenal lost 1-0 to Newcastle United before later backtracking after three Magpies players ended up in the book.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was furious after VAR decided to not rule out Antony Gordon’s winner for Newcastle with the Spaniard branding the decision a “disgrace”.

Gordon turned home the winner in a scrappy game of few chances from close range midway through the second half to end Arsenal’s 10-game unbeaten Premier League start.

After referee Stuart Attwell awarded the goal, jubilant Newcastle fans had an extended, anxious wait as the VAR made a triple check to see whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel and whether Gordon had been offside.

The game exploded shortly before half-time when Havertz wiped out Sean Longstaff, sparking a massive melee between players from both sides.

Up until that point the Newcastle fans had largely been kept quiet, only for the Arsenal midfielder’s challenge to get them riled up and calling for a red card.

Neville picked up on the change of atmosphere in the stadium and questioned Havertz’s decison to make the challenge, he said on Sky Sports: “What’s he doing? What is he doing!?

“I mean, Arsenal have got pretty decent control of the game, with and without the ball. The last thing you want to do is poke the bear.

“Declan Rice trying to calm things down. He [Havertz] was never there, it’s a stupid challenge. It’s just a stupid, stupid challenge. I think it was dangerous, personally. He was never getting there, he lunges in.”

Havertz was given a yellow card for his tackle with Longstaff, Gordon and Fabian Schar also ending up in the book for their actions in the aftermath of the challenge.

Neville backtracked when seeing the Newcastle players had been booked: “So out of that challenge he’s done pretty well Kai Havertz actually! He’s got three Newcastle players booked! That’s a good tactic! I take it all back!”

Bruno Guimaraes was lucky to escape a booking later in the match for leaving an elbow on Jorginho and Neville thinks he was still annoyed about the Havertz incident.

Neville continued: “I think he is a lucky boy. He dives in initially, so his head’s gone. You see it in slow-motion, no, not having that. I think he’s a lucky boy.

“I just think it’s so unnecessary, it’s just such an obvious arm or elbow in the head for no reason – other than the fact he wants to give someone a whack.

“His head has gone here Guimaraes. Eddie Howe needs to get him in at half-time, he needs to get his team off the pitch or else they are going to be in trouble. Havertz started all this about 10 minutes ago but Newcastle have reacted poorly to it.”