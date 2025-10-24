Neville claims Arsenal star is ‘second best in the world’ in ‘big problem for Liverpool’

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is now the second best player in the world in that position.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season so far with Mikel Arteta’s side currently three points clear at the top of the Premier League after overhauling Liverpool at the summit.

Arsenal are also three wins from three in the Champions League after they thrashed Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium earlier this week.

Timber, who signed for Arsenal from Ajax in 2023, missed the majority of his first season at the club with an ACL injury he picked up in his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest.

The Netherlands international impressed in 2024/25 as he made 48 appearances in all competitions and Timber has really come into his own this term, earning plaudits from fans and pundits.

Neville, who played in Timber’s position, believes the Arsenal right-back is now only second to Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal in the world in his position.

READ: Big Weekend: Brentford v Liverpool, Man United, Eberechi Eze, Thomas Frank, El Clasico

Former Man Utd defender Neville said on The Overlap: “What I was thinking last night watching Arsenal, I was watching Lewis-Skelly, obviously Timber played, you’ve got Ben White and Calafiori, I thought all Arsenal’s full-backs are better than Liverpool’s, all four of them, that’s a big problem for Liverpool.

“Timber is the best full-back in the league at the moment.

“I think Timber is almost, in my mind, I would class as being… do you know the guy that plays for Real Madrid? Carvajal. For me, he’s the best. And I think Timber’s the nearest to him at the moment, I see, in terms of being able to do that bit and do that bit, do the forward bit well enough, but definitely cuts everything off down his side.”

When asked earlier this month whether Timber is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League, Arsenal boss Arteta replied: “I don’t know because I rate him a lot. So I don’t know how people rate him, but, hopefully, a lot.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Danny Murphy makes PL, CL prediction as one club at a ‘different level’ to Arsenal, Liverpool

👉 Ranking Premier League trophy droughts by ridiculousness – and Arsenal still don’t win

👉 Neville doubles down on ‘ludicrous’ Arsenal title verdict as Keane immediately shuts him down



“When you talk about a total player, he has almost every quality that you want from a defender.”

Neville also touched on Gyokeres, who scored twice in their big win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, and questioned whether the Sweden international will score in big moments.

The Man Utd legend added: “He’s going to score 20 goals but in games and in moments that are not quite big goals.

“He’s going to contribute a lot. I think he does a good job up there.”