Neville reveals why he no longer thinks Arsenal will win the title after Liverpool win

Gary Neville no longer thinks Arsenal will win the Premier League title after watching them celebrate their 3-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners put in a brilliant display to brush aside Jurgen Klopp’s side and move to within two points of the Premier League leaders.

A Gabriel Magalhaes own goal cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener for Arsenal but second-half strikes from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard sealed all three points for the Gunners.

However, they have faced criticism from Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand over their wild celebrations following the win over Liverpool.

And former Manchester United defender Neville has made a U-turn on his pre-season prediction that Arsenal will win the Premier League title despite their impressive victory over Liverpool.

“The celebrations at the end I don’t think were of a team that thought they were going to go on and win the title,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“I think they were of a team that didn’t want to be out of a title race, and that was the relief that we saw at the end.

“I agree with what Gael [Clichy] said about the word ruthless. I think Arsenal, when I watch them, are a better team than Liverpool but I think Liverpool are a more ruthless team, they’re more ruthless in the final third.

“And I think that could just cost them in the end, and that’s me having said at the start of the season I thought Arsenal would win the league.

“But there’s still so many signs today, so many examples, of Arsenal not having that killer instinct in the final part of the pitch that I think at some point in the last part of this season it’s going to hurt them.

“So for me they’re a really well coached team, their system is good, their way of playing is good, but just that real important last bit [is missing].

“Liverpool have got Jota, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, they’ve got so much threat Liverpool. And I think that, in the end, will just be a problem.”

Neville added: “For me, with the celebrations, I’ve gone past the idea of having a go at teams for celebrating. I just still think there’s a little bit of immaturity in their celebrations.

“Which means, to me, it felt like relief that they weren’t eight points behind.”