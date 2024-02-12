Manchester United legend Gary Neville has performed a U-turn over Arsenal’s Premier League title chances after their 6-0 win over West Ham United.

Neville predicted at the start of the season that Arsenal would win the Premier League this season as he expected a dip from Manchester City after they completed the treble last term.

But the pundit doubted Arsenal‘s title credentials after their impressive 3-1 win over Liverpool as he reckons Jurgen Klopp’s side are a “more ruthless team”.

“I think Arsenal, when I watch them, are a better team than Liverpool but I think Liverpool are a more ruthless team, they’re more ruthless in the final third,” Neville said after Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Liverpool.

“And I think that could just cost them in the end, and that’s me having said at the start of the season I thought Arsenal would win the league.

“But there’s still so many signs today, so many examples, of Arsenal not having that killer instinct in the final part of the pitch that I think at some point in the last part of this season it’s going to hurt them.”

Arsenal’s form dipped between the start of December and the beginning of January as they went on a run of winning just one game in their six games across all competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s side now appear to be back to their best, though. Their clinical 6-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon was their fourth Premier League victory in a row.

These results have seen Arsenal stick with Liverpool and Man City in the race for the Premier League title. The Gunners will be just three points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s team if the title holders win their remaining game in hand.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 6-0 win against West Ham, Neville explained why he thinks they have a “real chance” of winning the league this season.

“It was around this time last year that there was a lot of pressure on Arsenal, because they were so many points clear,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“Everyone thought they’d win the league. But now they are sat there in the pack, right on the shoulder, and it may suit them better.

“They’ve not produced their best form to this point but they have in the last couple of weeks started to look like they will hit the same form as last season that put them into a position of winning the league.

“They need to stay focused, calm and keep their players fit. They’re good in a lot of areas.

“If their front players, who are really exciting, can start to score the goals they were not at the start of the season, they have a real chance.

“They’re a good team and they are more experienced after last year. They did the right thing today, they won emphatically, they are hitting form.”

