Neville claims Arsenal will now ‘win the league’ after Man City’s slip-up at Wolves

Gary Neville reckons Arsenal will now win the Premier League title after Manchester City lost to Wolves over the weekend.

The Gunners put in an impressive performance on Saturday as they overwhelmed Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium with Mikel Arteta’s side now just one point behind leaders Man City.

Pep Guardiola’s men had made the perfect start to the new Premier League campaign with six wins from their first six matches – but Wolves beat them 2-1 on Saturday to end that run.

And now Neville is backing Arsenal to go on and win the Premier League title this season with Man City looking “human”.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I’ve got Arsenal to win the league this year.

“That post-treble feeling, what it would have taken out of those City players and staff would have been enormous.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers features Havertz, Luton, De Zerbi; Liverpool in both camps

“They could easily win the league this season and obviously it is just one game, but little results like that give the other teams encouragement.

“We know City have lost games in the past and gone on long winning runs so we can’t write them off but it will give a lot of encouragement to Arsenal.

“Against Newcastle, it was a serious team that Pep Guardiola took up there and at Wolves, they’re conceding a goal or two, they’re going behind in games and they look human.

“It will be interesting. If Arsenal keep their players fit, they’ve got a great chance this season.

“It was a good response from Arsenal [against Bournemouth]. They’d have come out of the north London derby disappointed. They’ll face those moments in the season.

“They’ll be confident that they are back in the title race. The gap isn’t going to four points or six, when you wonder if you will ever catch them.

“Stay with them and get to that point where there are nine or 10 games to go again.

“Arsenal won’t run away and win the league, your first title is very rarely like that, you have to get over the line crawling.

“Last season they fell apart late-on and made mistakes, but they have to get in that position again. Then we’ll see if they’ve matured. I think they will have.

“I just want them to have composure and be a bit more ruthless. Big tests are coming and I’m looking forward to seeing what happens, because it won’t all be about Manchester City this season.”