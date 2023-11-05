Neville reveals what Arsenal need to ‘win the title’ and names Gunners starter he’d make a squad player

Gary Neville thinks Arsenal are still lacking “a top No 9” if they want to win the Premier League title with Gabriel Jesus becoming a squad option.

The Gunners lost 1-0 on Saturday to a controversial Antony Gordon goal against Newcastle United with Mikel Arteta calling VAR’s decision not to disallow the goal as a “disgrace”.

That result means Arsenal lost their ten-match unbeaten start to the campaign and could slip down to fifth in the Premier League if Liverpool and Aston Villa win their matches on Sunday.

Arsenal – who have the second highest net spend in the Premier League in 2023 – have not particularly struggled for goals this season with their defeat to the Magpies the first time Arteta’s side have blanked in all competitions.

But former Manchester United defender Neville reckons Arsenal need to buy another striker in the winter transfer window as they are still lacking a top centre-forward for the big games.

Neville told Sky Sports: “In the games I have watched Arsenal this season, centre-forward has been a problem.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: On Arteta, grievances legitimate and contrived, and statement wins

“Arsenal have to do some business in January – they are ending the game with (Leandro) Trossard in attack.”

On his Sky Sports podcast, Neville expanded on his point, he said: “I’ve said this after a few Arsenal games this season – Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah at centre-forward are both very good, but I’d like them to be my No 2 and No 3 strikers.

“I’d really love them to be my No 2 and No 3 strikers and they might even end up playing wide and off the left in certain games or off the right because both of them can do that role.

“But if Arsenal had a top No 9 and they’ve had some really top No 9s in the last 20 or 30 years, then I think they could go on to win the title. I’ve predicted them to win the title but when I look at them now in big games, I feel they’re lacking something up top.

“To be fair, I think Mikel Arteta knows that. He loves them both and he should do, Arsenal fans should do. This is not a criticism of the two lads they’ve got because I think they can be really important players for Arsenal, but I feel like they should be part of the 20-man squad.

“They could still contribute in 25-30 matches a season, but I feel you need something more in those top matches that just get you over the line. Erling Haaland does get Man City over the line quite a bit and I think that’s what the difference could be in the end. So for me, that’s a big thing.”