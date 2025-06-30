According to reports, Arsenal are in a ‘new bid’ for a ‘key’ striker target and this move is dependent on the ‘only’ remaining ‘issue’ to overcome.

Arsenal are busy working on deals after enduring a disappointing campaign in 2024/25, finishing second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season and failing to win a trophy.

There is huge pressure on the Gunners and head coach Mikel Arteta to deliver in 2025/26 and they are laying the groundwork for a step forward with several key deals.

The north London outfit are yet to officially complete a summer signing, but it has been widely reported that they have deals wrapped up for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

Arsenal are also trying to thrash out a deal to sign Valencia starlet Cristhian Mosquera, while they remain in the market for a striker and winger.

Their top priority is to sign a new striker as they were punished for not signing a forward during the 24/25 run-in, with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz leaving Arteta without a recognised striker.

While Arsenal have been linked with several potential targets this summer, recent reports have indicated that they are most interested in Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

However, moves for Gyokeres and Sesko are proving difficult as they struggle to meet fee and/or salary demands, so they could turn to an alternative.

England international Ollie Watkins is one such option after the Gunners made a failed attempt to sign him in January.

At the time, the Gunners failed to meet Aston Villa’s asking price, but he remains an option as Unai Emery’s side are at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules and could be forced to sell.

A report from Football Insider claims Arsenal are ‘in a new bid’ to sign Watkins, who is ‘one of their key striker targets this summer’.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown claims Watkins has already made a decision on a move to Arsenal and this potential deal could hinge on “only” one “issue”.

“Arsenal are still interested in Ollie Watkins,” Brown told Football Insider.

“From what I hear, he’s keen to make that move to Arsenal because he supported them as a boy.

“Mikel Arteta wants to sign a striker and appreciates what Watkins can do, so it’s a move that looks like it would be best for all parties. It doesn’t always work that way, but it’s a move everybody is keen to get over the line.

“He wants to play regular football in the coming season to make sure he’s in the England squad for the World Cup next summer. From what I hear, he’s prepared to take the chance of going to Arsenal and become their number nine.

“I think he’s got a good chance of establishing himself there because he would go in as the best option in his position in a side who want to win the league.

“The only issue at the moment is that Arsenal are still considering a number of players for that position.

“I think Watkins will be one they go for if they miss out on somebody else, so it’s not a move which is going to happen in the next few days for example.

“That might not be ideal for Villa and their financial situation.”