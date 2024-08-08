According to reports, Arsenal have decided whether to step up their interest in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, who is also being linked with Chelsea.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made two signings as they have invested heavily to acquire David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori from Brentford and Bologna.

The Gunners are also understood to be considering a move for Spain international Mikel Merino, while they could decide to sign a new striker.

The Premier League giants have been heavily linked with Osimhen this summer, but Chelsea and PSG have also been mooted as potential destinations.

Osimhen is regarded as one of the best strikers playing in Europe, but his huge valuation has previously priced him out of a move elsewhere.

A deal for the 25-year-old – who scored 15 goals in his 25 Serie A outings last season – remains difficult as there is a release clause in his contract worth around £110m.

Chelsea have moved to sign a cheaper alternative as they have agreed to sign Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion in a deal that should be the final straw for club supporters.

Earlier this week, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed this deal would see Chelsea give up on Osimhem, while Arsenal could still sign him.

‘Chelsea are getting closer to Omorodion and this effectively closes the doors on Osimhen’s transfer to the Blues. ‘PSG remain on the trail of the Nigerian striker, now separated at Napoli, but Arsenal could also get back into the game. ‘The situation is different for Saudi Arabia , which continues to follow the player but whose project does not fully convince the player.’

However, a new report in Italy claims Arsenal have decided ‘to withdraw’ from the race to sign Osimhen this summer.

‘Nothing has changed. He reappears every now and then, but the situation is always the same: PSG doesn’t go beyond €70m and hasn’t sold Kolo Muani yet. While Chelsea and Arsenal have withdrawn.’

While Arsenal do not appear to be signing Osimhen, England international Eddie Nketiah could leave amid interest from Ligue Un outfit Marseille.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side made a move to sign Nketiah earlier this summer, but have been put off by Arsenal’s reported £50m asking price.

Still, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Marseille are back in talks with Arsenal over Nketiah and have submitted a new bid.

Romano said: “Understand Olympique Marseille have sent a new bid to Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah!

“Negotiations restart and Nketiah remains keen on the move to OM, attracted by the project.

“OM happy to return in talks but they’d only advance at their conditions.”