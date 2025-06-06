According to reports, Arsenal are ready to go ‘all out’ in their pursuit of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who has been picked as their ‘main’ target.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Brazilian international in recent weeks as they are understood to be in the market for a new winger this summer.

Rodrygo has been a standout performer for Real Madrid, especially in the Champions League, under Carlo Ancelotti, but he faces an uncertain future after dropping in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival.

He is among the top ten available wingers this summer and it’s hardly surprising that Arsenal are in for the 24-year-old, who has 118 goal involvements in 267 appearances for Real Madrid.

Arsenal’s top priority is to sign a new striker, as they have been sorely lacking in this department in recent years. However, they also need to sign a winger who can alleviate their current overreliance on Bukayo Saka.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool lead, Sesko above Gyokeres for Arsenal



On Thursday, a report confirmed Arsenal are ‘interested’ in Rodrygo, but they are looking at four alternatives to strengthen in this department.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Arsenal have made a ‘decision’ to go ‘all out’ with a ‘new offer’ for Rodrygo, who ‘wants to leave’ Real Madrid this summer.

It is also noted that the winger is keen to be an ‘undisputed starter’ after he slipped in the pecking order at Real Madrid this season, while Arsenal are ‘willing to submit a 70 million euro [£59m] offer to try and get him away’ from the Spanish giants.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League uncapped XI features £50m midfielder and 14-goal striker

👉 Arsenal ‘very close’ to signing £49m top target as first summer transfer confirmed

👉 Arsenal chief Berta adds Aston Villa star and 30 G/A Feyenoord ace to four-forward shortlist

It has previously been reported that Real Madrid are holding out for around 100 million euros, so Arsenal will likely have to increase this reported ‘offer’ if they are to land Rodrygo this summer.

Rodrygo has become Arsenal’s ‘main attacking target’, with ‘sources close to the London club assuring that the coaching staff and sporting directors agree that he has the ideal profile to break close games and raise the team’s competitive edge’.

It is also noted that ‘some members of the squad’ have already ‘contacted the player directly to discuss the project and his possible adaptation to life in London, a gesture that demonstrates the seriousness of Arsenal’s intentions’.

The report adds: