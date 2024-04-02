Arsenal make ‘new offer’ for Real Madrid star after Liverpool, Man Utd bids are rejected

Rodrygo has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool.

Arsenal have made an offer to bring Rodrygo to the Premier League from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a good season in the Premier League despite their 0-0 draw against title rivals Manchester City seeing them drop two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Do Arsenal still need a new forward in the summer?

Arsenal are also in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Bayern Munich, with Mikel Arteta and their recruitment taking the Gunners to new levels over the last couple of seasons.

After bringing in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya in the summer, Arsenal are again looking to do some good business ahead of the next transfer window.

Before the turn of the year, pundits and former players claimed that Arsenal would struggle to win the Premier League title with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their two main striker options.

However, Arsenal have been one of the top scorers in the Premier League in the new year and their desperate need for a top centre-forward has slightly diminished.

It’s still likely that the Gunners will invest in that area of their team with reports linking Nketiah with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insists that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has a ‘new offer’ to leave the Bernabeu from Arsenal.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘totally willing to sit down and negotiate’ his sale ‘if a good offer arrives’ with Arsenal looking to sign ‘one or more’ offensive players in the next transfer window.

Arsenal are ‘fully aware that recruiting Rodrygo won’t exactly be cheap’ with Perez having ‘no intention of accepting offers lower than’ €90m this summer.

But a report from Fichajes claims that the Brazil international ‘has rejected’ offers from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool to leave Real Madrid in the summer.

Despite the ‘tempting proposals’ and the pending arrival of Kylian Mbappe from PSG, Rodrygo is ‘determined to continue his career’ at Real Madrid.

Martin Zubimendi is on Arsenal’s ‘list’ ahead of the summer

Another player Arsenal have interest in this summer is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting he’s still on the Gunners “list”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Martin Zubimendi is still super happy at Real Sociedad. He loves the club, the city, the fans. No issues.

“Of course, if any club will trigger his release clause it will be up to the player to decide on the next move, but he’s surely on the list at Arsenal and Bayern (I never said Bayern were unlikely, just that he was a top target in case Alonso joined and it now will depend on the new coach).

“So, let’s wait and see on the movements in the summer, but Zubimendi is not pushing to leave, however, in case of proposals, he will consider his future.”