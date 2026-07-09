Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will not force his way to Arsenal to get his desired move to the Gunners, amid concerns that it could become another Alexander Isak transfer saga.

Newcastle fans will still remember how Isak went on strike last summer to force his way to Liverpool.

The Magpies did not want to sell the Sweden international striker, but Eddie Howe’s side eventually succumbed to his demands after he refused to play for them.

Liverpool paid Newcastle a record £125million for Isak, who played for Sweden at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

With Arsenal now accelerating their move for Guimaraes, Newcastle fans will be worried that it could be a repeat of the Isak transfer saga.

Guimaraes has told Newcastle that he wants to join Arsenal, who themselves are ready to make an offer of £60million for the midfielder, who starred for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

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A Newcastle reporter has allayed fears that Guimaraes could force his way out of the club, and now transfer guru Romano has also made a similar claim.

Bruno Guimaraes will not force Newcastle to do Arsenal deal

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Guimaraes, Arsenal and Newcastle: “My understanding is on player side, Bruno Guimaraes wants to go to Arsenal, Bruno Guimaraes has clear desire to go to Arsenal, and personal terms would not be an issue.

“So, Bruno wants to go London and wants to go to Arsenal.

“Then Bruno Guimaraes, from what I understand, didn’t tell Newcastle something in Alexander Isak story style like one year ago – sell me or I am not going to stay here.

“Bruno Guimaraes wants to be respectful with Newcastle.

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“If Newcastle can reach an agreement with Arsenal, Bruno will be happy to go to Arsenal.

“If this doesn’t happen, Bruno Guimaraes will not create problems to Newcastle.

“So, it’s a different attitude by Bruno.

“Bruno is not saying sell me or I am going to create issues.

“That’s really important to mention, but Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“And now what’s going to happen next?

“My understanding, sources involved and close to the story say that a transfer fee maybe around £90million could be the beginning of the discussion.

“Arsenal, from my understanding, are not offering £90m at least at this stage, so has to be negotiated.

“We have to see now if from the starting point, 55 then eventually £65m and the magic number in this case £90m, if in this range, Newcastle and Arsenal can try to reach an agreement.”

Romano added on X at 11:02pm on July 8: “Arsenal prepare new official bid for Bruno Guimarães: Arteta wants him.

“£55m already rejected, second approach at £65m package rejected too – fee in between £65m and £90m could accelerate talks.

“Bruno told Newcastle last week that he wants #AFC move but won’t create issues, leaving decision in club hands.”

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