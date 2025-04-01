Arsenal and two Premier League rivals are in the race to sign AS Roma star Evan Ndicka and a summer transfer depends on ‘one thing happening’.

Ndicka has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League after the 25-year-old emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankurt.

The Europa League and African Cup of Nations winner was targeted by several Big Six clubs before the expiry of his contract in 2023.

Despite this, he decided to join Serie A giants AS Roma on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal were among the clubs interested in Ndicka before he joined Roma, and they could get another chance to sign the centre-back this summer.

The Gunners are expected to prioritise the signing of a new striker this summer, while they are also likely to target a winger. On Tuesday, head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed they are going to have a “big” window ahead of next season.

“It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it,” Arteta admitted.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

Arsenal are already well-covered in defensive areas, but a report from Caught Offside claims they are keen on Ndicka along with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. It’s noted that his ‘future will be decided’ by one factor.