Frankly, there’s a lot of laughing at ‘humble’ Arsenal and their ‘win’ dog

Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle United deserved its own dedicated Mailbox, starting with a lot of jokes. Other subjects will be addressed later…

Boom

At least with Arsenal winning the league last Sunday, they’ll not finish the season without a trophy.

Chris, NUFC

…Wondering what Kendrick Lamar track the Gooners are playing this time around…

B*tch, don’t kill my vibe?

Andrew

…I just can’t understand how Arsenal have lost in the cup competitions. Didn’t Arteta get them a dog called ‘Win’?

Kit Rickabono

Klopp v Arteta

Klopp told the Liverpool players they were not allowed to touch the Anfield sign until they won something. They had to earn the right. And they did.

Arteta recently claimed they deserved to have two Premier League trophies. Arsenal’s players look like believe he is right and that all the world should think it too.

Mentality difference right there.

Isak is a monster of a baller, I must say. Liverpool should buy him.

Ignatius J Reilly Esq

That’s that for 2025

2112 hrs on the 5th Feb. That’s when any realistic chance of AFC winning major honours in 2025 evaporated.

We can now look forward days of AFC fans telling us how they were robbed by some deep conspiracy involving oil, petrol states, PGMOL etc.

On the up side, we’ll have Stewie dishing out some hard truths.

Branmasterflash

And heeeeeeere’s Stewie

Oh Dear! Are the Gooners over the street parties and hangovers after the momentous cup final achievement of beating Pep? It was obvious that after 24 hours of loudmouth nonsense, as predicted (and as we’ve seen for 21 straight years) reality would dawn. 🙄

Although the expectation is that I will write in with an excoriating takedown of “Deep State PGMOL Netflix QArsenal FC” I’d actually like to offer my genuine congratulations to Arsenal on their Carabao cup elimination. Because you see, like the true Mentality Monsters they are, their fans literally just 24 hours ago, regaled us with the usual myriad of comedy takes (“Signing a big name striker could have disturbed the harmony”.

Yeah that Isak lad looked like he’d disturb Arteta’s Pulis-ball tactics tbf). Tres Wenger-esque in its lack of ambition lol. And of course, we had someone reprise the classic Wenger quote of “I’d take second place for the next 20 years”, by confirming that many Arsenal fans would sooner finish trophyless PL runner-up every time, as opposed to winning poxy FA Cups. Good thing Arteta’s cv is about much more than poxy FA Cu…. Oh. Cool!

So just wanted to “remain humble”, offer my congratulations to Arteta on a perfectly executed plan to ignore the striker issue and place faith in an ashtray, and crucially, that Cunning plan to keep Arsenal’s season firmly fixed on CL glory. I can hear Real Madrid and Inter quaking in their boots as we speak.

Some cynical doom-mongers might focus on the fact that Arteta hasn’t managed a single goal at St James in any competition in two years, or that Arsenal’s season is basically over in early Feb. Others will ask how on earth he’s paying Havertz £290k a week, Jesus £250k a week, both cost a combined £115m in transfer fees, but can’t hit a barn door. £32m on the Spanish Kevin Nolan. Oh and £15m a year Arteta is on, for a trophy return that’s one FA Cup (but remember, those don’t count if ETH and ManYoo win them!), with Emery’s team.

We’ve now by the way, reached the exact same endgame stage we did with Wenger, when it’s abundantly clear that the Arsenal manager lacks the aptitude, but delusional, embarrassed Gooners can’t stomach that their Messiah is exposed, and so “time to blame the board” is back! Yes must be them who played Partey at RB, spent £65m on an ashtray and play the kind of soporific dross that makes you want to lick paint off the walls of a tube station.

Enjoy the summer everyone! Looking forward to preseason when Gooners rock up with the aura and braggadocio of a Real Madrid, and end the 25/26 season once again, with the comparable trophy pedigree of Accrington Stanley 😂

Stewie Griffin (I think people need to be also be fair and realise that last night isn’t on Arteta. It’s PGMOL and their latest DEI Deep State plot to replace all Arsenal’s players with crash test dummies! To be fair, the dummies would have as much chance of a PL or CL as Arsenal do 😂😂)

Newcastle were good…

Inevitably going to be loads of Arsenal mails tomorrow. But like, Newcastle have been so much better than them over the course of 2 legs and absolutely deserve to be the team in the final.

Disastrous tie for Arsenal mind.

Simon, London

Easy, easy…

Can we play Arsenal every week?

Chris, NUFC

…To a man we were better than Arsenal, Arteta out foxed by Howe and Isak embarrassing two of the best centre backs in the league. All that aside, how the living hell did Rice not get booked for that tackle on Bruno? Madness

I’m away now to get me suit measured! Yes!

Ratt Mitchie NUFC (howay the lads)

Bring on the trophy drought final

Is it OK that as a Liverpool supporter I’m looking forward to the possibility of the ‘Can’t win a trophy to save their lives’ Cup Final.

Please let it be 90 minutes gone Spurs leading by the odd goal. A Spurs defender clears his lines, it strikes the back of the head of a team mate and creeps over the goal line while the goalkeeper helplessly flaps.

I don’t care how many goals we see in extra time as long as there is a reply by the opposition within sixty seconds.

And then penalties. After all eleven have taken a penalty for each side, the cameras stop following the players and focus on the fans slowly melting into their seats, both sets convinced it’s not going to be their day.

I know it’s schadenfreude of the highest level but it’s only a game, right?

Rob, putting Betsham on the map

PS. After 50 penalties each, they decide the result on a coin toss.

…And that result is exactly why you don’t judge your progress based on a result against a team on their way down.

Newcastle played excellent and Arteta and Arsenal had no answers. Even as a Liverpool fan I don’t mind which of Spurs and Liverpool makes it through (though I obviously prefer Liverpool) because I think we can all agree (or maybe not?) that the only team which could have made it a boring final – was Arsenal. Whoever goes through now will surely give an excellent and fitting cup final.

Lee