Newcastle now ‘open’ to £60m Arsenal transfer as Fabrizio Romano gives update

Newcastle United are prepared to sell Tino Livramento in the summer as Arsenal and Man City lurk with the Geordies looking to secure the futures of other members of their squad, according to reports.

With Newcastle looking unlikely to secure Champions League football this season, many of the Magpies’ better players are now being linked with pastures new.

Versatile full-back Livramento has been consistently linked with a move to Man City with Arsenal also entering the race recently to sign the Newcastle star.

A report on Wednesday in the Daily Telegraph insisted that Arsenal are weighing up ‘making a summer bid’ for Livramento.

The Telegraph added on Livramento having just over two years left on his contract: ‘That makes Newcastle vulnerable and has attracted the attention of Arsenal. Livramento has the same agent as Mikel Arteta, which could potentially simplify concluding a deal.

‘Newcastle would still like to keep the 23-year-old if he is willing to discuss a new deal before the transfer window opens but they recognise that his market value could drop if he does not agree fresh terms.’

And now TEAMtalk are claiming that Newcastle are ‘open to selling’ the England international with the Geordies ‘ready to cash in’ on Livramento.

It is understood that Man City ‘remain firmly in pole position for the defender’ after expressing their interest in the young defender last summer.

As well as Arsenal, TEAMtalk claim that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have also been alerted to the news and there will be a battle on in the summer to sign him.

Newcastle are hoping that by selling Livramento it ‘could help protect the futures of other key stars within the squad’.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey added: “It is clear that Newcastle in an ideal world would tie down Livramento to a new contract, but that is not currently on the horizon, and as such, it is no surprise to see the market being ‘hyped’ up somewhat.

“If you are going to sell, all prospective buyers need to know, and whilst Newcastle themselves are not pushing him out of the door, far from it, they are aware that interest is being drummed up.”

Fabrizio Romano also brought his own update with Livramento definitely “a player to watch” ahead of the summer but “there is nothing advanced” at this stage.

Romano revealed on his YouTube channel: “There have been questions about Tino Livramento, especially links with Arsenal and Manchester City.

“Arsenal are following several right-backs because that position will be one of their priorities in the summer. But there is nothing advanced with Livramento at this stage.

“Also, despite reports, Livramento is not the right-back Manchester City are currently signing.

“City wanted him one year ago, but since then the situation has been completely on standby.

“So Livramento remains a player to watch for the summer transfer window.”

