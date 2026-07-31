Arsenal and Newcastle United have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ over a fee for Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes after weeks of rumours.

The Gunners are still looking for a new midfielder this summer with Arsenal keen to build on their Premier League title-winning campaign by bringing in quality over quantity.

It has become clear in recent weeks that Guimaraes has emerged as their top target for that area of the team and the Brazil international has reportedly made it clear that he wants to join the north London side.

Some journalists have claimed that talks are ‘advanced’, while other more local journalists have pushed back on that, but, whatever the truth, it now seems inevitable like Guimaraes will move to Arsenal after Eddie Howe left St James’ Park.

Giving an update on his YouTube channel on Thursday, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “And then guys, on Arsenal, don’t forget the Bruno Guimaraes story because Arsenal are expected to return to the table over next week for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Arsenal want Bruno. Mikel Arteta considers Bruno a top priority, so Arsenal are expected to be back in direct negotiations with Newcastle from next week.

READ: Arsenal close to completing double deal and Bruno Guimaraes could become sixth summer signing

“It’s going to be an important week of new contacts. Then if the deal can get done already next week or not, this depends on the negotiation on the two clubs.

“The player has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, so Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have an agreement.

“Mikel Arteta is pushing to get Bruno Guimaraes because Mikel Arteta considers Bruno Guimaraes the perfect midfielder for Arsenal project, but now Bruno is keen.”

Newcastle, Arsenal ‘agreement’ and deal now in ‘final stages’

And now French newspaper L’Equipe has revealed that Arsenal and Newcastle ‘have reached an agreement in principle’ for the transfer of Guimaraes with a deal now in its ‘final stages’.

READ: Arsenal make unprecedented signings statement as Bruno Guimaraes chase accelerates

Arsenal have not been keen to reach Newcastle’s €100m asking price for the midfielder and, after two bids around €70m and €80m, they have finally come to an agreement.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal finally swayed Newcastle United by proposing a base price of €90 million on Friday, plus bonuses that are still to be negotiated, as well as agent fees.

‘If all goes through in the coming days, the Brazilian international (48 caps, 3 goals), a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield for the national team, will become an Arsenal player, a dream he has cherished for the past month.’

ESPN Brasil had reported that Newcastle and Guimaraes have had an ‘amicable agreement’ in place that if Newcastle failed to qualify for the Champions League then he would be allowed to leave the club.

READ NEXT: Paul Merson claims Arsenal ‘have to’ sign Liverpool target after transfer mistake – ‘it’s a major worry’