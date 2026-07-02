Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is an Arsenal target

Arsenal could struggle to bring Bruno Guimaraes to the Emirates Stadium following Newcastle United’s decision to sell Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, according to a journalist.

Tottenham have agreed on a £100m deal with Newcastle for Tonali, who becomes the most expensive Italian player ever.

The fee is also the most that Tottenham have spent on any player in their history.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tonali will undergo a medical with Tottenham on Thursday.

According to Arsenal journalist Charles Watts, Tonali’s exit will make it very tough for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta to pull off a deal for Guimaraes.

Arsenal are keen on signing Guimaraes from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

READ: Wayne Rooney namechecks Arsenal star amid ‘big concerns’ and warns England ‘will go out’

TEAMtalk reported on June 27 that Arsenal are ready to make an offer of £80m for the Brazil international midfielder, who is playing for his national side at the 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal have already had a verbal offer of £45m for Guimaraes rejected by Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal may not happen because of Tottenham

Watts, who has over 685,000 followers on X, believes that Newcastle will make it very tough for Arsenal to sign Guimaraes, now that they have sold Tonali to their bitter north London rivals Tottenham.

The Arsenal reporter posted on X at 8:15pm on July 1: “Think Tonali and Fernandes are really good signings for Spurs.

“The market is bonkers and they’ve obviously overpaid.

“It’s no surprise others have not gone to those prices for those players.

READ MORE: Tottenham in discussions to sign World Cup winger offered to Arsenal

“Spurs aren’t in a position to squabble about prices though.

“They have to make a statement this summer, to their fans more than anything, that they mean business.

“And those two in midfield improve them massively, no doubt about that.

“You would think the Tonali deal makes Bruno and even tougher one for Arsenal to do this summer.

“Surely Newcastle won’t budge over their stance on him now.”

According to The Chronicle, though, Newcastle ‘fear’ that they would not be able to stop Guimaraes from joining Arsenal.

While Newcastle have always maintained that Guimaraes is not for sale, like with happened with Alexander Isak and Liverpool last summer, they could be forced to sell the Brazilian.

Alan Shearer backs Newcastle to keep Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, though, does not think that the Magpies will sell Guimaraes, who he has described as the “best player” in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Metro has quoted Shearer as saying: “I think it would look be a really poor look for Newcastle to sell their best player.

“You can see what he’s doing for Brazil in this World Cup.

“I think he’s been one of their best players.

“He is a brilliant talent.

“And with Anthony Gordon going, I think it would be a really poor look if Newcastle were to sell Bruno.

“And it would not go down well with the fans.

“I don’t see it happening. I’d be surprised if it were to happen.

“I hope it’s just paper talk and there’s no truth in that because it would be a big blow to Newcastle.

“There’d be a lot of angry fans if he were to go.

“I think it’s even more so now because of social media and everyone has an opinion and everyone can say what they want.

“99% of it is going to be trash, and I do hope it’s trash about Bruno.”

READ NEXT: Where would Sandro Tonali fit in the 20 most expensive midfielders ever? He’s already in…