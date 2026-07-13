Arsenal have been ‘misled’ over the price for Bruno Guimaraes, with a report suggesting that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta felt that they could get the Newcastle United midfielder for just £50million.

Guimaraes has already told Newcastle that he wants to join Arsenal, who have a deal on personal terms in place with the Brazil international midfielder.

Arsenal manager Arteta, who led the Gunners to Premier League success and to the final of the Champions League last season, is personally pushing a deal for Guimaraes.

Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes want union

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle want £90million for Guimaraes, but Arsenal do not want to pay it.

Romano said on his YouTube channel last week about Guimaraes, Arsenal and Newcastle: “My understanding is on player side, Bruno Guimaraes wants to go to Arsenal, Bruno Guimaraes has clear desire to go to Arsenal, and personal terms would not be an issue.

“So, Bruno wants to go London and wants to go to Arsenal.

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“Then Bruno Guimaraes, from what I understand, didn’t tell Newcastle something in Alexander Isak story style like one year ago – sell me or I am not going to stay here.

“Bruno Guimaraes wants to be respectful with Newcastle.

“If Newcastle can reach an agreement with Arsenal, Bruno will be happy to go to Arsenal.

“If this doesn’t happen, Bruno Guimaraes will not create problems to Newcastle.

“So, it’s a different attitude by Bruno.

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“Bruno is not saying sell me or I am going to create issues.

“That’s really important to mention, but Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“And now what’s going to happen next?

“My understanding, sources involved and close to the story say that a transfer fee maybe around £90million could be the beginning of the discussion.

“Arsenal, from my understanding, are not offering £90m at least at this stage, so has to be negotiated.

“We have to see now if from the starting point, 55 then eventually £65m and the magic number in this case £90m, if in this range, Newcastle and Arsenal can try to reach an agreement.”

Romano added on X at 11:02pm on July 8: “Arsenal prepare new official bid for Bruno Guimarães: Arteta wants him.

“£55m already rejected, second approach at £65m package rejected too – fee in between £65m and £90m could accelerate talks.

“Bruno told Newcastle last week that he wants #AFC move but won’t create issues, leaving decision in club hands.”

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reported last week that Guimaraes has a deal in place with Arsenal.

Jacobs posted on X at 5:20pm on July 9: “Bruno Guimaraes has already verbally agreed terms with Arsenal.

“Newcastle still insist their captain is not for sale and deny any direct negotiations yet, but Arsenal are expected to place a formal bid.”

Arsenal ‘misled’ over Bruno Guimaraes fee

However, it has now been claimed in The Telegraph that Arsenal have been given the wrong information about Newcastle’s demands for Guimaraes.

The report has claimed that Arsenal were initially ‘misled’ about the transfer fee.

The north London club were informed that Newcastle would sell Guimaraes for £50million this summer, if Eddie Howe’s side failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Telegraph has noted: ‘Arsenal always knew Newcastle wanted to keep Guimaraes and appreciated how crucial he was to manager Eddie Howe, but they were encouraged to pursue the player as they were informed it would take a bid of about £50m to open the door to talks.

‘That view appears to have been based on a conversation Guimaraes’ representatives claim to have had with Amanda Staveley, Newcastle’s former co-owner, who said they would be willing to listen to offers of that size if they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

‘However, that was never guaranteed and Staveley is no longer at St James’ Park. There is no release clause in Guimaraes’ contract, which has two years left to run with a club-held option of another year. That effectively ties Guimaraes to Newcastle until 2030.’

Newcastle’s stance on the fee for Guimaraes has come as a surprise to Arsenal, who are considering whether or not to press ahead with a potential deal for the midfielder, who starred for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

The author of the report, journalist Luke Edwards, has further shed light on the situation on his personal X account.

Edwards wrote on X at 10:06am on July 13: “My thoughts on Bruno and Arsenal are as follows. Arsenal like him, Bruno likes them.

“But there is a big difference between liking a player at £50m and wanting that same player at almost double the price.

“I’m sure Arsenal will test the water some more. As we saw with Isak last summer there is no such thing as not for sale.

“I’ve reported where things are.

“I fully expect a counterclaim from player side to come in response to what I’ve written as they’ve been using the media to shape narrative.

“That’s the transfer market for you and people want this transfer to happen.

“It might happen, it might not but if you want to know where we are at this precise moment.”

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