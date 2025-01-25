Atletico Madrid in ‘serious talks’ to snatch Arsenal man who wants to leave, on cut-price deal

Atletico Madrid are reportedly in ‘serious talks’ to land Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Florian Plettenberg stating that the left-back is ‘keen to leave’ the club.

After playing 27 times in the Premier League in each of his first two seasons at the Emirates, Zinchenko‘s time on the pitch has dwindled this term. He’s played just eight times in the top flight and only two of those games were from the start.

The signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the rise of Myles Lewis-Skelly have put paid to the Ukrainian’s chances of getting a game.

He has been of interest to Borussia Dortmund, but Atletico Madrid have risen to the top, with insider Plettenberg stating that the La Liga outfit are in ‘serious talks’ over Zinchenko’s signing.

The talks will either see Zinchenko move on loan initially, but with an obligation for him to be bought, or Atletico will buy him outright.

Either way, he won’t cost an awful lot, with Plettenberg stating Arsenal value the left-back at €20million (£16.8m). Dortmund remain in negotiations, but reportedly feel that price is too expensive.

Once club-to-club talks have been sorted, there is not likely to be an issue with contract discussions, as it’s stated Zinchenko ‘is keen to leave Arsenal’.

Former Gunner Alan Smith recently told the club to get rid of Zinchenko. He was discussing the potential signing of Alexander Isak, and given he’ll cost north of £100million, any sales will be ideal for Arsenal.

The sale of a player who is hardly getting a game will help more, as it’s essentially money from nothing, as the left-back is not helping the side, and the money could go towards a player who it’s felt definitely would.

