Arsenal on pole for stunning £60m striker swoop but Chelsea could ‘derail’ talks – report

Arsenal are frontrunners to sign Bayer Leverkusen ace Christian Kofane, though Chelsea are preparing to start a fierce transfer battle, a report has claimed.

Kofane is a Cameroonian centre-forward who moved to Europe in November 2024 by joining the youth ranks of Spanish side Albacete. He gained promotion to their first-team squad in January 2025 and went on to score eight goals in 20 senior appearances, form which alerted much larger clubs.

Leverkusen snapped up Kofane last summer by paying Albacete a reported €5.25million for his signature.

Kofane is only 19 years old but is enjoying an impressive debut campaign in Germany, and he is now a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

As per reports in the Spanish media, Arsenal have a ‘firm intention’ to land the teenager this summer and are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation at the request of manager Mikel Arteta.

Kofane’s ‘breakout’ season at Leverkusen has seen him dazzle Arsenal scouts, who view the player as a ‘gem’ in the making.

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Arsenal see Kofane as a ‘perfect’ addition to future-proof their attack, and the Gunners are readying a move to win the transfer pursuit.

They will need to meet Leverkusen’s €60-70m (£52-60.5m) demands to forge an agreement.

However, the report adds that Chelsea could soon enter ‘direct contact’ with the Bundesliga outfit to ‘derail Arsenal’s negotiations’.

Both London clubs are in the market for striker reinforcements, and Kofane is a new and exciting option.

Arsenal are searching for new competition for Viktor Gyokeres as Gabriel Jesus is expected to be sold this summer. Chelsea, meanwhile, could part ways with the underwhelming Liam Delap, opening up space behind first-choice No 9 Joao Pedro.

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Kofane has managed seven goals and eight assists in 38 matches so far this season, an impressive return for a young striker in his first campaign at such a high level.

Kofane has been in good form of late, hitting Bundesliga goals against Hamburg and Freiburg. He also impressed against Arsenal in the Champions League, which is likely why Arteta’s side have been linked with a move.

Julian Alvarez is understood to be Arsenal’s dream striker signing for next season. The Argentine could push for a move as he does not feel Atletico Madrid can win major titles regularly.

Although, Alvarez would ideally likely to join Barcelona, making Arsenal or Chelsea a Plan B option.

Alvarez is not the only Argentine goalscorer Arsenal are thought to be tracking, as they have also been credited with interest in Bologna striker Santiago Castro.

The latter is 21 years old and has hit 11 goals so far this term.

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