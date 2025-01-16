Arsenal ‘in contact’ with world-class full-back, as chances of landing signing become clear

Alphonso Davies is expected to snub Arsenal and other English clubs for Real Madrid

Arsenal are one of several English clubs to have reportedly made contact with Alphonso Davies, after a failure from Bayern Munich to break through in contract discussions.

Davies has a lot of admirers at the moment. In recent months, with his Bayern contract expiring and little sign of a renewal, he’s been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

It was suggested in December that his agent was angry at Bayern after representatives failed to turn up at a meeting on Davies’ future, and meetings were set up with other clubs.

Since then, talks with Bayern seemed to have smoothed, but now, it’s suggested there has been no breakthrough regarding the left-back’s future.

As a result, Arsenal have approached Davies, with a report from TBRFootball stating they are one of a several ‘major English clubs’ to have made contact, with Liverpool also named.

But it’s believed Davies is set to snub them all in favour of a move to Real, who have long-term interest in the Canadian.

Though Bayern were convinced they could come to an agreement with Davies in recent talks, Real now believe he’ll sign for them in the near future.

The report states Real have always been confident they’ll land the left-back after two years of interest, and with his contract running down, the opportunity to get him on a free is a big one.

That is seemingly the way they will land both Davies and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the outlet also stating that the Liverpool man is ‘ready to confirm’ that he’ll be joining the club.

