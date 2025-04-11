Arsenal told of ‘perfect striker’ who’s ‘banging in goals’ as Isak chances crumble – ‘why would he?’

Joe Cole has told Arsenal that Victor Osimhen is “perfect” for them, but he feels there’s no chance of Alexander Isak signing for them as “why would he?”

Mikel Arteta has seemed for a while as if he’s keen to recruit a No.9 for the Gunners. Reports have suggested the club feel that could be the missing piece to tie the side together.

They’ve finished twice in the Premier League for the past two seasons, are currently second this season, yet haven’t had a central striker score more than 13 goals in any of those campaigns.

Big names such as Osimhen and Isak have been linked with Arsenal, both men having great seasons, and former Premier League midfielder Cole feels dream target Isak is out of reach, but Osimhen could be the missing link.

“Osimhen, I know he’s had this little strange one where he’s gone to Turkey and he’s banging in goals. But he looks perfect for Arsenal for me,” Cole said on The Dressing Room.

“Isak yeah, but why would he go to Arsenal now? If Newcastle could spend more, I can’t see Isak being an option, Osimhen is the one for me for Arsenal.”

One imagines Isak would conceivably go to Arsenal, if they could afford his transfer fee, as they’re closer to winning the Premier League than the Magpies are, having got within one place for the last couple of seasons.

Newcastle might get to that level with more investment, and winning the League Cup shows they can beat big sides to trophies, but given they’re fifth in the Premier League this season, there’s still a way to go.

However, it’s been suggested previously that Isak – with 59 goals so far at Newcastle – is happy to remain there, and they could pay him more handsomely to ensure that continues to be the case.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham pull off ‘coup’ with ex-Arsenal chief ‘appointed’ in key role as Levy stance surfaces

👉 Newcastle United rival Arsenal, Man Utd for ‘top target’ with ‘£62.5 million release clause’

👉 Liverpool among three ‘leading contenders’ for £50m star as Ornstein reveals ‘most probable’ outcome

Osimhen, on the other hand, will return to a Napoli side who are doing fine without him in the summer, and will have a lot of clubs chasing him.

If he wants to go to the Premier League, he could do worse than Arsenal, given their current position and squad dynamic.

READ MORE: Serie A giants have ‘concrete interest’ in Arsenal star who ‘wants to leave’ with Tottenham impact clear