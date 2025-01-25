Michael Oliver branded ‘wrong’ for Myles-Lewis Skelly red card as VAR called out in Arsenal controversy

Former referee Keith Hackett has branded Michael Oliver’s decision to send Myles Lewis-Skelly off for Arsenal “wrong” as he was quizzical on VAR’s role.

Lewis-Skelly was sent off in the first half of Arsenal’s last Premier League game, against Wolves. The Gunners managed to battle their way to a 1-0 victory, but had to do so with 10 men.

Lewis-Skelly was dismissed for a tackle on Matt Doherty, who had begun to drive through the Arsenal half to star an attack, before his trailing leg was tripped, though there was an Arsenal man on the cover.

But the Gunners left-back was sent off, with the contact above the ankle, and VAR upheld referee Oliver’s decision for serious foul play.

Former referee Hackett thinks that was the wrong call, though, suggesting it should have only been a yellow and VAR should have picked up on that.

“Referee Oliver is wrong on this. It is certainly reckless – yellow card. Not serious foul play,” Hackett told Football Insider.

“Where was VAR on this? Oliver is too close and made poor judgement.”

It is important to note that the FA laws state: ‘A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

‘Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side, or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent, is guilty of serious foul play.’

While the tackle looked innocuous, that Lewis-Skelly made contact with his opponent’s ankle may have been the reason it was deemed dangerous.

Had he clipped Doherty’s foot instead, the defender may have gotten away with it, given the lack of force that appeared to be in the challenge.

READ MORE: Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners victory marred by Myles Lewis-Skelly red card