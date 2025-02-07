Kai Havertz is not good enough to lead Arsenal to titles

Former Premier League forward Robbie Fowler has told Arsenal that Kai Havertz is “ok” but the club need “someone better” if they’re to have success in big competitions.

Havertz has played the main striker role at the Emirates this season. He has started 21 of his 22 Premier League games, scoring nine goals and assisting another three.

That included a goal and an assist in the 5-1 victory over Manchester City, in which he also missed a big chance most would have expected to a least hit the target with.

Per former Premier League striker Fowler, Havertz is not good enough to guide Arsenal to trophies.

“If I’m being honest, he’s not my cup of tea,” Fowler said on The LineUp.

“I think he’s OK but, if you’re a team that’s got real aspirations of winning Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues, then I think you need someone better than Kai Havertz playing in that focal striker role.

“He’ll do a job but I don’t think he’s been as consistent as he would have liked. I just think there are better players out there.”

There was a stark contrast between Havertz and an actual elite striker, Alexander Isak, when Newcastle knocked Arsenal out of the League Cup on February 5.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal are ‘a joke that has been running for over two decades’

👉 Eddie Howe ‘rubs salt’, Mikel Arteta ‘blunt’ as BAN is mooted

👉 Five Arsenal players in need of an upgrade to win the Premier League (or anything at all)

Isak was a big part of Newcastle’s first goal on the night, breaking through the defence and finishing against the post, before the ball landed at Jacob Murphy’s feet for a tap in, having also had a goal ruled out for offside.

In the same game, Havertz had just one shot and only 61 per cent of his passes were accurate.

Many Arsenal fans were vocal about how good a side they would be with Isak and instead, and though that is hard to disagree with, his mammoth asking price will make the Newcastle man a hard player to sign.

That is seemingly one of the reasons they went after Ollie Watkins instead in January, with an offer Fowler called a “token gesture.”

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘gear up for unprecedented summer’ as journalist reveals ‘big money will be spent’ on player