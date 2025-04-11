Serie A big hitters Napoli reportedly have their eyes on Jakub Kiwior, who their attention could be fully turned to given a Tottenham transfer might prove difficult.

Kiwior has featured in just 58 games for the Gunners since joining from Spezia in January 2023. The centre-back has played just 20 times this term, though that did include a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Kiwior played all 90 minutes of Arsenal‘s quarter-final first leg, and was hailed by boss Mikel Arteta for his performance in the absence of regular starter Gabriel Magalhaes.

But beyond that game, it was stated Kiwior ‘wants to leave’ as he knows he won’t start at centre-back when Gabriel and William Saliba are both fit. The report stated the defender ‘ideally’ wants to go back to Italy, where he played prior to Arsenal.

Caught Offside now reports that second-placed Serie A side Napoli ‘could turn’ to Kiwior this summer. They had been hopeful of signing Radu Dragusin, the Tottenham centre-back who they wanted to sign in the window he headed to Spurs.

They’re still watching the Romanian, but amid fitness issues, they’re watching other targets, such as Kiwior.

There are at least three other clubs in Serie A watching the Arsenal defender at the moment. The report which suggested he’s looking to the exit stated there was no shortage of interest, with those three other clubs being named.

They were: Juventus, Bologna and Inter Milan, along with Napoli themselves. The latter two clubs are best placed in Serie of any of the interested sides – top and second – but that will not necessarily mean they have the best chance of landing Kiwior.

It has been suggested that Arsenal would probably like to keep the Pole, particularly after performances like the assured one against Real in the week.

However, if Kiwior pushes to leave, the north London outfit might have no choice but to allow him to go. If that happens, Italy is clearly the most likely landing spot.

