Arsenal could push on with negotiations for Viktor Gyokeres as the striker’s representatives are set to be present at the Emirates to watch the Gunners face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

This season is only the second time Arsenal have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League since 2009/10. They reached at least the semi-finals in two of the four seasons prior.

As such, there is a lot riding on their tie against Real this season. Should they get to the next round, beyond edging closer to the final, there could be other positives – one of which involves Sporting CP striker Gyokeres.

FootballTransfers reports the Swede’s representatives will be in attendance for the first quarter-final, at the Emirates, after an invite was extended to them. They suggest that adds fuel to growing speculation that Arsenal will make a serious move for him.

New sporting director Andrea Berta is known to be a big fan of Gyokeres, so the move is certainly one with legs.

The timing of the visit of the striker’s representatives, at the business end of the season and not long before the summer transfer window opens, is suggested to add to the belief that negotiations could soon begin to take shape.

While other clubs could offer invites of their own, there is a scent of Arsenal marking their territory, and a positive result in the first leg against European juggernauts Real could push Gyokeres and his advisors to go all in on a move to the Emirates.

FootballTransfers suggest Newcastle remain in the mix and could look to add the Swede to the frontline with his compatriot Alexander Isak, though they also state there’s a feeling Gyokeres would favour Arsenal.

That said, there are a number of other competitors in the race. Chelsea are reported to have made a bid for the striker, and Manchester United are believed to have done the same.

Though Arsenal aren’t definitely ahead, there are small signs that the Emirates could be Gyokeres’ most likely landing spot next season.

