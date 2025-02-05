Arsenal legend reveals striker who ‘doubled in money’ was ‘not an option’ as Watkins assessed

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stated that Alexander Isak was “not an option” in January given his price tag, but the pundit is glad a move was attempted for Ollie Watkins.

Mikel Arteta publicly suggested he was making attempts to strengthen the forward line during the January window. That was amid injuries for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners did not end up adding a new attacker, but did make attempts for one – Ollie Watkins. The north London outfit had a bid in the region of £45million rejected by Aston Villa, after seemingly accepting that top target Isak was out of reach.

That is certainly the view of Arsenal legend Wright, who felt Newcastle selling the Swede – who has 19 goals this season – was impossible in January.

“It was always going to be tough for us. Isak wasn’t even an option,” he said on Wrighty’s House.

“When we’re talking about strikers, it’s a gamble and I don’t care who you are.

“Darwin Nunez, Rasmus Hojlund… Isak went for £63m, he’s the only one in recent times that I’m looking at as a striker who has probably doubled his money.

“You look at Nicolas Jackson. For £32m, I’m happy with that. But when you start getting past £50m, you have to start thinking that it’s a pure gamble.

“They’re hoping that it works and I don’t think Arsenal can afford to do that. That’s probably why they went for a 29-year-old in Ollie Watkins or Villa tried to get him to come to us, whatever it was.

“As a club, I don’t think we can afford to take the chance on those kind of signings hitting or missing. It has to hit with Arsenal and this is why it’s so tough.

“I’ve always thought it was so difficult to get somebody in January. Who is going to leave at that stage who is the calibre of player you want? We’re going to have to see something in the summer.’

“I was quite pleased, however it came about, that they tried for someone like Ollie Watkins. You have to at least try.”

