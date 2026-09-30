Failed €65m Arsenal offer for former Liverpool star revealed

Arsenal offered Bayer Leverkusen €65million (£55.5m) for ex-Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah over the summer, according to a German report.

Quansah graduated from the Liverpool academy before making his first-team debut in August 2023. He went on to play 58 times for the Reds before joining Leverkusen in a £35m deal in July last year.

So far, Quansah has made 50 appearances for the German side.

There has been plenty of talk about the centre-half returning to England, as Liverpool’s €70m (£60m) buy-back clause will become active in summer 2027.

It emerged on August 14 that Arsenal and Manchester United had both expressed interest in landing Quansah.

German outlet Bild have confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Quansah and even taken the story a step further by revealing the Gunners submitted a €65m/£55.5m bid for his services.

READ – Top ten clubs most screwed over by Man City cheating: Arsenal 10th, Tottenham 3rd, Liverpool…?

However, the proposal was snubbed as Leverkusen had no intention of losing the defender over the summer.

The report also reveals that Chelsea have ‘enquired’ about Quansah, while Real Madrid are tracking his development ahead of making a possible move at the end of the season.

Madrid have been tipped to sign two new defenders next summer, and Quansah has emerged as one potential solution.

Arsenal no longer need to sign Quansah as they paid Aston Villa £55m for Ezri Konsa in the summer instead.

Konsa has helped to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s defensive options while William Saliba steps up his recovery from a back problem.

Konsa can play as either a centre-half or right-back, the same positions Quansah thrives in.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might not need to re-sign Quansah if Ronald Araujo continues to impress head coach Andoni Iraola.

Arsenal, Liverpool move on from Jarell Quansah

Araujo has joined on a season-long loan and has put in a series of strong displays for Liverpool while operating as either a right-back or centre-back.

Liverpool are therefore more likely to activate their €55m (£47m) option to buy Araujo than spend €70m/£60m on Quansah.

Returning to Arsenal, both Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi have been linked with transfers away from the club of late.

As per a recent update from Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti, Arsenal are refusing to loan Gyokeres to prime suitors AC Milan.

Instead, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is holding out for a €70-75m (£60-64m) offer to sell the striker.

Speculative reports in the Spanish press have claimed Zubimendi is looking to leave the Emirates after falling down Arteta’s pecking order in midfield.

The midfielder is a long-term target of Madrid’s, and he now sees a move to the Bernabeu as his ‘preferred destination’, it has been claimed.

READ NEXT: Ranking the eight Premier League clubs who lost the most players to Manchester City