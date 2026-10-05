Arsenal prepare stunning €100m bid for elite Real Madrid winger target

Arsenal are drawing up a huge €100million (£85m) proposal for Juventus star and Real Madrid target Kenan Yildiz, according to a report.

Since bursting onto the scene in the 2023-24 campaign, Yildiz has become Juve’s outstanding performer. The forward, who can play as either a left winger or second striker, notched 11 goals and 10 assists in 47 games for Juve last term.

Yildiz is currently recovering from a foot injury, and he is aiming to return to first-team action by the end of November.

In February, the Turkish ace penned a new contract with Juve that is designed to keep him in Turin until summer 2030.

However, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims Yildiz could leave the Serie A giants next summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The report adds that Arsenal and Real Madrid have both reignited their interest in the attacking sensation.

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Fellow Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb goes a step further, reporting that Arsenal are ‘ready to go crazy’ for Yildiz and are ‘preparing a shock €100m offer’ to get Juve to seriously consider his sale.

Mikel Arteta has been wowed by Yildiz’s ‘extraordinary versatility’ and his ‘enormous room for growth’, as the 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a future Ballon d’Or contender.

Madrid are monitoring Yildiz’s performances, with club president Florentino Perez seeing him as a potential Galactico signing.

But Los Blancos already have Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande in their attack, so there is no obvious place for Yildiz in their starting lineup.

Arsenal plot sublime Kenan Yildiz deal

Arsenal, in contrast, could make him their first-choice left winger after Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli left in the summer.

Recent arrival Christos Tzolis has impressed Arteta since joining, though Yildiz would be able to take Arsenal’s attack to the next level.

As per a recent report by Tutto Juve, the Bianconeri will not sell Yildiz in January. But things could look far different next summer if Juve endure a disappointing season and Yildiz pushes to leave.

In that scenario, Juve would simply have to consider an offer worth around €100m/£85m.

If TMW’s report proves to be true, then Arsenal are already working on a €100m/£85m bid to get the jump on Madrid.

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