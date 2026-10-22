Arsenal lead race for new Berbatov as €110m double deal chased

Arsenal have begun work on potential deals for Eintracht Frankfurt star Can Uzun and Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, according to reports.

Arsenal signed Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier in the summer, while also making Piero Hincapie’s loan move permanent for €40million (£34m). Tzolis has become Arsenal’s first-choice left winger following the sales of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, though Mikel Arteta is keen to sign competition for the Greek international.

Arsenal are also searching for a new centre-forward amid growing concerns over the long-term suitability of Viktor Gyokeres.

CaughtOffside report that Arsenal have made contact with the 11WINS agency, who represent both Uzun and Tresoldi.

Arsenal have ‘sounded out’ 11WINS officials to try and tee up a deal for Uzun, while they are also ‘exploring a move’ for Tresoldi.

The Gunners are ‘among the Premier League clubs leading the race’ for Uzun, who has notched four goals and three assists in six matches while mainly operating as a left winger this season.

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The 20-year-old can also play in the No 10 role, and he has been compared to Dimitar Berbatov thanks to his ‘classy’ and elegant displays.

Arsenal are battling clubs such as Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan for Uzun.

The Turkish ace was available for €40m/£34m during the summer. However, Uzun’s great performances mean Frankfurt now want his €60m (£50m) exit clause to be paid in full before agreeing to sell.

“Arsenal have had some initial contacts about Can Uzun,” a source is quoted as saying. “I can’t say for sure if he’s at the top of their list, but they like him and they’re not alone in that. Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of the interest, but will point to his €60m release clause.”

The Sun reported on Wednesday that Arsenal are weighing up a move for Tresoldi as a replacement up front for Gyokeres.

The move could be helped by the ‘good relationship’ between Arsenal and Brugge owing to the Tzolis deal.

Tresoldi, Uzun both Arsenal targets

Brugge want £42m to sell Tresoldi, which would see him overtake Tzolis as the biggest sale from a Belgian club.

Manchester United have also been impressed by Tresoldi’s rise, but Arsenal are currently showing stronger interest in him.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed Brugge are determined to keep the 22-year-old in January, meaning Arsenal will likely have to postpone talks until next summer.

Tresoldi has been in stunning form this campaign, having found the back of the net nine times in 13 games so far.

That includes a hat-trick as Brugge stunned Inter with a 4-3 away victory in the Champions League earlier this month.

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