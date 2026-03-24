Arsenal have the ‘luxury’ to be able to sell Martin Odegaard this summer, according to Joe Cole, and the deal could help fund a stunning move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Odegaard has managed one goal and seven assists in 27 games for Arsenal so far this season. The creative midfielder is Arsenal’s captain but has been hampered by injury problems and fierce competition for places.

Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz can both shine in the No 10 role, while Arsenal also have young stars Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri emerging.

These factors have cast Odegaard’s future at the Emirates into doubt.

On The Dressing Room podcast, Cole suggested Mikel Arteta could swoop for Kvaratskhelia this summer but let Odegaard move on.

“The way Arsenal as a club are set up now, they’re on the cusp of it [a successful period],” he said.

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“If they win one trophy, they might really kick on… even already if you look at what they’re planning for next year, you hear they’re talking about trying to sign Kvaratskhelia from PSG. Imagine putting him in this Arsenal team.

“Then you look at it and think, Man City have got to go again [in the transfer window], you can forget about Chelsea at the moment because we’re not there, and Aston Villa aren’t at that level.

“The only problem Arsenal might have is when the contracts are up because I’m looking at a few of those boys and they will want top dollar.

“Declan [Rice], Gabriel, [William] Saliba… they will all want Real Madrid money. I think they might let Martin Odegaard go, but they have the luxury to do that now.

“They’ve got Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri coming through, so you can cash in on some players.”

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Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the most devastating left wingers in the world. He was a nightmare for Chelsea during their Champions League last-16 tie, inspiring PSG to an incredible 8-2 aggregate victory.

The Georgian’s price tag has since soared beyond €90million (£78m).

Numerous reports have credited Arsenal with interest in Kvaratskhelia, though Fabrizio Romano has cooled talk that PSG will sell.

Arsenal are searching for an elite left winger who can provide more goals and assists than Gabriel Martinelli.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo was previously a prime option, though he is recovering from a torn ACL.

Potential alternatives include Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United and AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

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