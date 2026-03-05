Arsenal on pole to sign elite €100m forward who’s better than Yan Diomande – report

Arsenal are the English side ‘leading the race’ for Athletic Club star Nico Williams, according to a report.

Arsenal made an approach for Williams last summer, only for the winger to prioritise talks with Barcelona instead. Barca were confident about signing Williams but he made headlines in July when he signed a colossal new 10-year contract to remain at Athletic.

Injuries have prevented Williams from having the desired impact in LaLiga this season, though he could still be a major topic of the next transfer window.

As per Football Insider, Arsenal are frontrunners to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

Williams’ blockbuster deal at Athletic has not ended all speculation about an exit, as it includes an £87million (€100m) exit clause.

Having failed to land the Spain international in the past, the report tips Mikel Arteta’s side to return with a new attempt at the end of the season.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey reported for TEAMtalk on February 16 that Arsenal are primed to battle Barca for Williams.

Both clubs have been told he is once again ready to consider his next move away from Athletic.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is another winger Arsenal are considering as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

Diomande is having a better season than Williams, but the latter would still be the superior signing for Arsenal.

He has more experience at the top level and a much larger base of work to analyse. Williams was devastating at Euro 2024, scoring in the final as Spain beat England.

Diomande certainly has elite potential, but he is still a raw talent.

Coincidentally, the Ivory Coast ace is valued at €100m/£87m, just like Williams.

Real Madrid are long-term fans of Williams and may look to rival Arsenal and Barca for his signature, should a move become a concrete possibility.

If Arsenal miss out on Williams and Diomande, then they could stay in the Premier League when looking for their next left-wing option.

Numerous outlets have reported on their interest in Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United.

A difference in valuation would need to be sorted before that transfer could be completed. Arsenal rate Gordon at around the £75m mark, whereas Newcastle have been tipped to demand £95m.

The Englishman is enjoying a great season, having notched 15 goals and five assists in 40 appearances so far.

It must be noted that nine of those goals have been penalties, which makes his record less impressive. But the fact Gordon has scored all nine penalties he has taken this campaign demonstrates his composure, something Martinelli lacks.

