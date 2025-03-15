Arsenal legend William Gallas has described an ongoing problem at the club as “unacceptable” as he picked out three results this season which show why they’re not champion material.

Gallas joined Arsenal not long after their Invincibles season. They have not won the Premier League since that campaign, in 2003/04.

They have come close in the last two seasons, finishing second in both, and look on course for a second-placed finish at best this term.

Gallas feels the Gunners don’t have it in them to go further at the moment, as they keep making the same mistakes against smaller teams.

“This has been Arsenal’s problem for years. They drop too many points against the smaller clubs in the Premier League,” Gallas said.

“Yes, they drew to Nottingham Forest, they lost at home to West Ham, but have you seen some of the other results? Ten draws is too many for a team that wants to win the league. Premier League champions don’t draw at home to Everton and West Ham. They don’t lose to Bournemouth away.

“It’s unacceptable for a club like Arsenal to drop points like this year after year. Yes, we all know the Premier League is very competitive, we all know that the level has gone up across the league, but when you keep making the same mistakes, you have to question the mentality of the players.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arteta is more Houllier than Rodgers but Arsenal need their Benitez appointment now

👉 ‘Blowing’ Arsenal teen in Premier League uncapped XI

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Newcastle, Arsenal, Bruno Fernandes, Frank, Steel City Derby, Atleti v Barca

Indeed, Gallas does not feel Arsenal will remain in this position forever if they can’t put the finishing touches on a campaign.

“Winners don’t settle for draws or defeats, they win at all costs. Liverpool have drawn seven games but they’ve lost one.

“You’re only going to get so many chances to win the league. When the door opens, you have to walk through it. In the last three seasons, the doors opened twice, and they turned around and locked it. It’s so annoying. It’s not because the opponent was too strong.

“It’s because Arsenal drew games, dropped points against small teams. If it was against a big club, a big team, I would say, okay, no problem. But when they take the lead and they can’t hold on to it, it’s frustrating.”

READ MORE: Ex-Arsenal captain votes for Arteta sack in extraordinary rant as top striker ‘too big’ for weak ‘personality’