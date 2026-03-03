Real Madrid have turned to the Premier League in search of more elite signings, with Arsenal stars Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman among eight exciting names on their radar, a report has revealed.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool and Manchester City to England star Jude Bellingham in June 2023 by paying Borussia Dortmund a huge £115million (then €134m). Since then, the midfielder has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the world, having helped Madrid win the Champions League and LaLiga.

Bellingham has shown just how effective English players can be in Spain, and Madrid want more success in the transfer market.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has now revealed that rising Arsenal stars Nwaneri and Dowman have both impressed Madrid’s scouting department.

A Madrid source told Bailey: “Of course, we are aware of top talents in the Premier League. It is not easy, given the strength of the clubs in England, but the youth set-up is so impressive now – it would be illogical for us not to be looking.

“The club is determined to keep close tabs on the best young players in England. The pathway has been made by Bellingham.”

READ: Big Midweek: Aston Villa v Chelsea, Liverpool, Igor Tudor and Kai Havertz

It is understood that Madrid, led by club president Florentino Perez, are ‘poised to make moves as soon as the opportunity arises.’

In addition to Nwaneri and Dowman, Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie Gray has emerged as a target for Madrid.

Los Blancos have admired Gray ever since his Leeds United days, and Spurs’ potential relegation to the Championship could give them the chance to sign him for a reduced price.

Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe, Manchester City maestro Nico O’Reilly, Chelsea pair Josh Acheampong and Jesse Derry, and Wolverhampton Wanderers sensation Mateus Mane are all being watched by Madrid, too.

News of Madrid’s interest will put Premier League clubs on alert, given their insane pulling power.

READ MORE: Arsenal top scorers against Big Six: Eze hilariously top v Spurs

Arsenal pair Nwaneri and Dowman both have elite potential, so the Gunners will be delighted they have tied them down to long-term contracts.

Nwaneri became the youngest-ever Premier League player in September 2022, making his senior debut at the age of just 15 years and 181 days.

Dowman is second on the list, having made his Premier League bow in August at 15 years and 235 days.

Nwaneri is partway through a six-month loan spell at Marseille, where he has notched one goal and one assist in six appearances so far.

Arsenal hope the experience will help the 18-year-old attacking midfielder develop, allowing him to return to the Emirates as a more rounded player this summer.

Dowman, meanwhile, was just starting to pick up first-team minutes under Mikel Arteta when he picked up an ankle injury. The 16-year-old right winger recently returned to action for Arsenal’s U21s.

READ NEXT: Premier League 2025/26 prize money table and final possible positions calculated