Pep Guardiola has agreed with Arne Slot over Mikel Arteta’s reliance on set-pieces as his Manchester City side hunt Arsenal in the Premier League title race, adding that he will ‘be in trouble tomorrow’ if he advises referees over officiating corners.

Arsenal have transformed the way set-pieces are used over the past two seasons, with first-team coach Nicolas Jover crucial to their success. It emerged on Monday that Jover receives a bonus every time Arsenal score from a set-piece, such is his influence on their success.

Remarkably, 22 of Arsenal’s 58 Premier League goals this season have come from dead-ball situations, three ahead of Newcastle United.

According to Opta, the Gunners have the longest restart time from set-pieces of any top-flight side, with an average of 44.4 seconds. That is three seconds higher than Sunderland, who are second in such statistics.

All three goals during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday came from corners, demonstrating just how important they have become to games this season. Arsenal are looking to get the edge on an innovative new City team, and they have opted to focus largely on set-pieces.

Liverpool boss Slot caused a stir on Monday when he said ‘my football heart doesn’t like’ set-pieces, adding that ‘most games in the Premier League are not a joy to watch.’

Ahead of Man City’s home clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, Guardiola was asked about the set-piece debate. He said (via BBC Sport): “Set-pieces have started to be important. It was different when I started as a manager.

“When I was a young boy, we said the people in England celebrate corners and free-kicks like a goal. I remember perfectly, so nothing has changed in that way.

“Arsenal dictate how they do it, and it is an important aspect. Four years ago in the NBA, the three-shot point was not involved as much, but now so many teams do it. It is part of the dynamics.

“You can sit and complain, but you have to adapt. It’s part of the game. You have to adapt, and especially adapt in the way it is conducted in the Premier League.

“Every country has a specific way to do it, and every club have specific ways they play. I understand completely why [Slot’s comments] and in some ways I agree.”

When asked if he actually enjoys set-pieces, Guardiola added: “Yeah. It is what it is. It is the business I am in. I am a manager. I can’t say, ‘I don’t like set-pieces’. I adapt and do it.

“Football has been played in so many ways since it was created. How it is played in England is different in the way it is played in Spain or Italy.

“Every manager plays in different ways. How boring would it be if all the managers played in the same way. I have to adapt.

“If I don’t like, I don’t watch, but I have to adapt.”

On whether referees should officiate set-pieces differently, the Man City boss continued: “You create a different press conference. I have a specific opinion about that and it remains to me. It is up to the referees. I cannot answer that question. I know my opinion perfectly about that.

“When you are on that subject normally, you lose your focus. The focus is Nottingham Forest and Vitor Pereira. If I start to talk about that, I will be in trouble tomorrow.

“I have a completely detailed and precise opinion about that, but you’ll have to ask the referees. Not to me.”

