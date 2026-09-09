Joe Cole shuns Arsenal and predicts ‘Hollywood’ Champions League final

Joe Cole has predicted the winners of the Champions League

Joe Cole has snubbed Arsenal by tipping Jose Mourinho to steer Real Madrid to Champions League glory during his second spell at the club, revealing the one detail that would make the success even more ‘Hollywood’.

Arsenal are strong contenders to win their first-ever Champions League this season. Last term, the Gunners ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, while also losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta missed out on the addition of an elite winger over the summer, but Arsenal did bolster their squad with the signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa and Christos Tzolis.

Arsenal have arguably the best defence in the world, with Arteta able to utilise top stars such as Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie, while William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are currently recovering from injury.

According to Opta, Arsenal are favourites to be crowned European champions, with a 20.4 per cent chance. They are followed by Bayern Munich (20%), Manchester City (12.7%) and back-to-back winners PSG (7.3%).

Opta put Real Madrid joint-sixth with Liverpool, with a 5.1% chance.

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But Cole has told TNT Sports (via Metro) that Mourinho could help Madrid win their 16th Champions League/European Cup, with the final coincidentally due to be held at the stadium of rivals Atletico Madrid.

“I’ve gone for Real Madrid,” Cole replied, when asked to predict his UCL winners.

“You look at Jose Mourinho going back there and the fact the final is at Atletico’s ground.

“The man is just a walking Hollywood story of a manager, and I can just see him doing it.

“A lot of people have written him off, but I think he’s still top-drawer and actually is better suited working with that level of elite players.

“I fancy them. Ultimately, it’s about the players, but you need that mix with the manager.

Joe Cole ‘fancies’ Real Madrid to win Champions League

“The only problem they need to solve is Kylian Mbappe, but they can get him firing and get the team working around him. Vinicius staying was massive for the club as well.

“I think there’s something in the air with Real Madrid, I fancy them in the Champions League this season.”

Vinicius lifting yet another Champions League would be frustrating for Arsenal fans to see after Arteta’s side missed out on signing the Brazilian in the summer.

Madrid beat Inter 2-1 in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night. Los Blancos look devastating on the attack but continue to give up chances to opposition teams.

Madrid surprised many neutrals with their decision to go back to Mourinho, as he has fallen away from managing the truly elite clubs in recent years.

But club president Florentino Perez still has a great relationship with the Portuguese, which helps to explain the appointment.

Perez has tasked Mourinho with keeping Madrid’s big names in line after the dressing room fractured last season.

Mourinho may no longer be at his best, but he still excels at dealing with superstar players.

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