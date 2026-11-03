Arsenal plot stunning double January deal as Junior Kroupi reacts to interest

Arsenal are aiming to sign a new centre-forward and left winger when the transfer window reopens in January, with Bournemouth ace Eli Junior Kroupi emerging as a key target, a report has revealed.

Arsenal were incredibly ambitious during the summer, as they tried to sign elite stars such as Julian Alvarez, Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior. But Atletico Madrid refused to sell Alvarez, Rogers joined Chelsea instead, while Vinicius opted to extend his contract with Real Madrid.

Arsenal failed to land a new striker but did manage to sign Christos Tzolis as a left-wing replacement for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

According to our friends at TEAMtalk, the Gunners are ‘understood to be open to bringing in two attacking players this winter’, with a ‘left-sided forward and centre-forward on their radar’.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has ‘joined the chase for Kroupi’, who mainly operates as a No 9 but can also play off the left flank if needed.

TEAMtalk state that Kroupi is ‘flattered by the interest from the Premier League champions’. But there is ‘currently no indication’ that he will try to force his way out of Bournemouth in January.

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The Cherries insist Kroupi has no release clause in his contract, and they are determined to keep him in January.

That means Arsenal may have to wait until next summer before they can forge an agreement for the 20-year-old.

Kroupi has only just returned from a foot injury, and it was last season when he dazzled Arsenal scouts.

He managed 13 goals in 33 league appearances to become the highest-scoring teenage debutant in Premier League history.

On Sunday, CaughtOffside claimed that Arsenal have identified Kroupi as a potential replacement for struggling striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The report also named Eintracht Frankfurt star Can Uzun as a potential attacking target for Mikel Arteta’s side heading into January.

Kroupi, Uzun on Arsenal wish list

Uzun has shone while playing as either a left winger or No 10 this season. His record stands at four goals and four assists from nine matches in all competitions.

Bournemouth have set Kroupi’s price tag at a whopping £80-100million, while Frankfurt want €80m (£67m) for Uzun.

Atletico Madrid ace Alvarez remains Arsenal’s dream replacement for Gyokeres, and the Argentine is keen to join a club capable of competing for league titles and the Champions League.

But Alvarez has been forced to apologise to Atleti fans after publicly revealing his desire to leave in the summer.

And if Alvarez does get his wish to depart the Metropolitano, then he wants to join Barcelona over Arsenal.

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