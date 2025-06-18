Arsenal have reportedly taken an important step in their pursuit of a star striker, having ‘reached an agreement’ over personal terms, with optimism evident around securing the deal.

The Gunners are putting a lot of energy into signing a new striker this summer. They saw Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus go down injured last season, and don’t want to be put in the same situation next term.

They also clearly want a striker who will find the net consistently, and Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko are the main options.

Reports vary in regards to who is the favourite, but it seems Arsenal are moving hard on Sesko at the moment, after his 21-goal season for RB Leipzig last term.

Though they have yet to agree the deal, personal terms have not been deemed a big issue, though Arsenal have got that out of the way anyway, as Bild reports they have ‘reached an agreement’ there.

There is still the transfer fee to sort with Leipzig. It was reported on June 17 that Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘not willing’ to meet the €80-100million (£68.4-85.5m) asking price.

However, reports prior to and since that have suggested otherwise. On June 13, a ‘major breakthrough’ was reported, as it was suggested Arsenal were well placed to land Sesko, given there had been ‘significant progress’ over transfer fee and structure.

It was believed that the Gunners were going to lodge a bid towards the top end of Leipzig’s desired range, as they wanted to pay off the move slower than what the German side were asking.

The fresh report from Bild maintains that Arsenal are willing to offer a fee in that range in order to land the striker target.

Indeed, the offer the Gunners plan to make will not be below what Leipzig are asking for, which will given optimism that a deal can be agreed.

If it cannot, Gyokeres is still waiting to be picked up, as journalist Alfredo Pedulla has suggested the only way some other sides could land him is if Arsenal exit the race.

“Andrea Berta, the new Arsenal sporting director, prefers Gyokeres over Sesko,” he said.

“Many say that Sesko is the first choice of Arsenal. This is not the news I have. Gyokeres is Arsenal’s priority.

“Gyokeres is possible [for Juventus] if Arsenal withdraw [from the race]. Juventus cannot compete with Arsenal.”

