Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Rodrygo have all been linked with Arsenal.

Arsenal will be signing one of three attacking options as their next signing after a deal for Viktor Gyokeres is sealed, according to reports.

The Gunners have been very busy in the transfer market in recent weeks with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke signing so far this summer.

Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres will be the next two signings through the door at the Emirates Stadium.

And then Arsenal are set to look to sign another attacking player before the window shuts with Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze often linked to the Gunners.

However, journalist Charles Watts – who has been covering Arsenal for many years – insists that Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon are the other two players “of interest” to the Gunners.

Watts wrote on his Caught Offside column: ‘Once the Gyokeres deal is confirmed I think Arsenal’s attention in the market will shift towards trying to move some players on.

READ: Sporting ‘look like the assholes’ over ‘flop’ Gyokeres as Arsenal tipped to finish sixth

‘The squad does look a bit bulky now, with a few players clearly going to be struggling for minutes next season.

‘So Arsenal will look to try and get some outgoings sorted, potentially for players like Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.

‘I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something.

‘We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest.

‘Whether Nwaneri’s new deal puts a stop to that I’m not sure, but I really don’t believe it should.

‘Nwaneri is much more of a right sided-option, whether that be on the wing or in the more central role that Martin Odegaard usually operates.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gyokeres to Arsenal: Agent waiving fee ‘not plausible’ and ‘didn’t happen’ as Mourinho gives verdict

👉 Premier League title contenders: Why this is Arsenal’s year

👉 Best available centre-backs: Liverpool-linked Premier League star top, Arsenal man seventh

RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is another name that has been linked in recent weeks but Chelsea seem to be more active than Arsenal.

And former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant reckons Simons would be better off picking Chelsea over the Gunners anyway as he’d be a “better fit” at Stamford Bridge.

Pennant told Adventure Gamers: “For Xavi Simons to pick between Chelsea and Arsenal is tough. However, for me, there’s just something about Chelsea at the moment – the way their midfield is ticking and their quality with the ball makes them a really exciting prospect. A lot of people have been questioning the process, but we’re beginning to see the club’s vision come alive now.

“Simons needs to find out what his role would be at each club and decide. It’s a tough one because Arsenal have Martin Odegaard who players in a similar position to Simons, but I think given the way Chelsea are playing, Simons would be a better fit at Stamford Bridge.”

READ NEXT: Mediawatch: Arsenal dismissed as ‘also-rans’ as Liverpool never fancied Martin Zubimendi anyway