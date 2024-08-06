Arsenal are reportedly ‘accelerating negotiations’ as they look to beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The Gunners are active in the transfer market as they have invested heavily to sign David Raya on permanently from Brentford before they bought Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are expected to complete a couple more signings before the summer transfer window closes later this month.

A ‘fresh twist’ has threatened their deal with Real Sociedad for Spain international Mikel Merino, but they are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sing Yilmaz.

Arsenal are looking to add a winger to their squad as they want a suitable alternative to Bukayo Saka on the right flank and Yilmaz has emerged as a potential option.

The 24-year-old shone for Galatasaray last season, grabbing seven goals and 12 assists in his 55 appearances across all competitions.

The winger – who is under contract until 2027 – also made a positive impact at Euro 2024 as he played the full 90 minutes in each of Turkey’s five matches as they reached the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Yilmaz’s recent form for Galatasaray and Turkey has not gone unnoticed. He was linked with Liverpool earlier this summer as he was mentioned as a possible long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

However, Arsenal appear to be winning the race to sign Yilmaz, with a report in Turkey claiming they are ‘accelerating negotiations’ as they look to finalise a deal. They claim Tottenham and Brighton are also interested in the talented attacker.

The report adds: ‘It has been learned that negotiations with Premier League giant Arsenal have accelerated recently and the transfer could be completed at any moment. It has been reported that the final details regarding the transfer agreement are being discussed.

‘Arsenal is expected to transfer Barış Alper Yılmaz, who are said to be paying 20 million Euros.’

Regarding Merino, according to reports in Spain, the centre-midfielder is ‘waiting’ for Arsenal, who are yet to make a final decision on his potential move to the Emirates.

